Opinion | Denmark fought by your side, America. Why doubt us now?





There are moments of history that are difficult to forget, which change the course of events. The Danes have known several moments of this type in recent months, but for me, the most decisive occurred a few weeks ago, when Vice-President JD Vance said that Denmark was not a good ally for the United States.

The Danes were amazed and stung. Our country was nothing less than a faithful ally of America. Many of us had the impression of losing a longtime friend almost as if a brother abandoned us: the United States has been the closest allies for 80 years. We followed the American presidents in the wars that many Danes have estimated did not fight.

Since the end of the Second World War, the United States and Denmark have had a solid partnership; The two countries are founding members of NATO. Since 1949, the principle of collective defense of article 5 of Natos has been at the heart of this partnership, creating a safer world for all of us. The only time article 5 was invoked was September 12, 2001. Less than 24 hours after terrorist attacks on the United States, its European and Canadian allies have risen to help the Americans.

Thousands of Danish troops continued to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan after September 11. Over 50 of them have died. It is not a small number, especially in a country of only six million people. Denmark has lost about as many members of the service per capita in Afghanistan as the United States.

In 2011, the Danish pilots carried out missions in Libya alongside us and other NATO forces. When America has called, Denmark has intensified.

Anger and sorrow prevail when we think what to say now to Danish parents who have lost their children in these wars. How did those who sacrificed what is most expensive to interpret the idea that Denmark is not a good ally?

It was not always easy to explain to the Danish people why they should be involved in the wars led by the Americans, but overall, we understand the importance of alliances and cherish our partnership with the United States.

I understand that changes in American political leadership are making policy changes; It is the right of any administration. If President Trump has concerns about security in the Arctic, of course, our countries should work together to remedy it. But it is not the same as suggesting that Denmark does not respect its commitments in Greenland or elsewhere. And it is not a pretext for America which acquires Greenland, as the president suggested.

It is also true that Denmark and other European countries have long lived under the protection of the American army, in that the United States has invested more in its own defense than us. And it is true that it took us too much time to do what several American presidents had urged us to do: spend more on our own security.

It took a war on our continent to make us realize that peace can never be taken for acquired. Since the large -scale invasion of Ukraine, Denmark has been the second largest donor of arms and support for Ukraine as part of GDP and among the greatest donors in total. Today, Denmark invests more than 2% of our GDP in defense above the NATO directive and in 2025 and 2026, we will spend more than 3%.

Like our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lars Lkke Rasmussen, said in March: we will assume our share of responsibility. No one should doubt it.

In Greenland, Denmark has invested billions to help provide government services. It is unfair to say, as the vice-president did last month, that the Danes sub-invited to the people of Greenland.

He can have a point where he said that we have under-invest in the safety of the Groenlands. But in this regard, we do not take responsibility alone. Regarding the military defense of the Arctic, NATO recognizes that it is a shared responsibility.

And the United States also play a special role on this subject. In the 1951 Greenland Defense Agreement between the United States and Denmark, the United States had an almost unlimited access to investing in defense facilities in Greenland. In this agreement, the governments of the United States and the Kingdom of Denmark recognize their respective and joint responsibilities in Greenland, in accordance with the NATO plans.

We could all have done better. In the era of the World War II, there were more than a dozen American military facilities in Greenland. Today, only one American base remains, with around 150 permanent staff of the Pituffik space base, which Mr. Vance recently visited. The Danish military presence is not robust either. But as Mr. Rasmussen said last month in an article on X: we respect that the United States needs a greater military presence in Greenland, and we, Denmark and Greenland, are very open to discuss it. Denmark has just decided to increase Arctic security expenditure by more than $ 2 billion. America is also welcome to increase its investment. We can even do it together.

The Danes hope that our partnership with the Americans will be able to continue. We want to maintain this friendship, but we will remain firm on our principles. I will leave the last word to our Prime Minister, put Frederiksen, who made a powerful statement during his visit to Greenland on April 3: the United States is a big country, and Denmark is small. We admired you and you inspired us.

But, she added: when you demand to resume part of the territory of the Kingdom of Denmarks when we are encountered by pressure and the threats of our nearest ally, what do we believe in the country that we have admired for so many years? The country which, if necessary, defended itself for other freedoms. You know us, you know what we defend and you know that we are not giving up.

