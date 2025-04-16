



The first place in the United States will arrive in Europe in Europe.

Began Food Group (VFG), headquartered in the UK, collaborated with the San Francisco Food Tech brand to collaborate to secure a monopoly European rights for the flagship product JUST EGG. The rapidly increasing product in the United States will be manufactured on the VFGS site in Lneburg, Germany later this year. VFG, which owns pure plants of MEATLESS FARM, VFC, TOFUTOWN, and CLIVE, will invest 11.5m (USD $ 15.2m) in manufacturing and distributing only eggs.

VFG Chairman Matthew Glover said he was happy to bring this game change to the UK and the EU for the first time, and this partnership is a big leap in changing vegetable foods throughout Europe, he added. Welcome to the future of eggs. No chicken is needed.

Just what is eggs? In a variety of recipes, you can use eggs instead of traditional eggs.

Just EGG is a realistic egg replacement product made of green beans. There is no cholesterol and is usually sold in liquid form, so it can be poured directly into the pan and can be cooked like traditional eggs. It is designed to duplicate the textured eggs and functions and is commonly used in other recipes that require breakfast, baking and eggs.

Earlier this year, only eggs are becoming more and more mainstream in the United States due to the rise in traditional eggs. Bird flu has caused eggs and record prices in recent months. This has led to a surge in egg sales from five times the previous year.

Since Europe has a large plant -based market, it is likely to arrive on eggs on the continent. European consumers clearly want innovative and sustainable food options, and Josh Tetrick, a co -founder who is a key founder for cooperation with VFG effectively, told foods. This investment in LNEBURG facilities is an important step in creating high -quality plant -based egg alternatives that can be widely accessible to potential customers around the world.

