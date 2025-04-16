



NEWS: The State Department expected to offer an unprecedented overhaul of the diplomatic imprint of American governments abroad, including the elimination of embassies and entire consulates, according to a document obtained by Punchbowl News.

The document, which is part of a broader budget proposal for the 2026 financial year due to the management and budget office later in the day, describes a consolidation of the outposts in countries like Japan and Canada, which includes the resizing of consulates in the big cities of the light bending consulates.

Ten ambassacted 17 consulates would be closed in the Trump administration plan, notably Eritrea, Luxembourg, South Sudan and Malta. All would be withdrawn in embassies in neighboring countries. Secretary of RubioriCeralyrokedall Visas StateMarcoS for South Sudanese citizens in the United States.

The publications were evaluated on the basis of the comments of regional offices and the intergence, consular workload, cost per [U.S. Direct Hire] Billet, status of installations and safety ratings, indicates the service note.

Five of the projected consulate closures are in France: Lyon, Rennes, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Marseille. Two are in Germany: DSSELDORF and Leipzig. The list also includes Edinburgh, Scotland Capital, as well as Florence, Italy.

The consolidation of diplomatic outposts would also apply to a number of large American allies. For Canada, this would mean that American consulates in cities like Montreal and Halifax would be reduced to provide diplomacy to the last mile with minimal local support.

The documentary proposes to fold American missions to international organizations in American embassies and consulates in these cities. He specifically appoints Paris, where OECD and UNESCO have their head office. The president of Trumphasnt appointed ambassadors to one or the other organization.

The document, compiled by the elderly of the people appointed by the Trump administration, calls for reduction[ing] or eliminated[ing] The imprint of state departments in Mogadishu, Somalia, due to a non -permissive environment for the State, despite noting very well evaluated by the intergence.

The officials of the State Department also want to close the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in the Iraqi capital, adding that Iraq is by far the mission of the most expensive State Department. These are noted as special containment positions and risks.

Rubio Stillneeds to sign budgetary proposals. But the note of the note can be read as follows: M Recommendations for the closure. The M refers to the state subsectary to management. The head of the State Department, Jos Cunninghamis, currently fulfilled the functions of this role.

Cunninghamtookover the post earlier this month from Nagy, a veteran diplomat who managed the African Affairs Bureau during the first Trumps administration and managed the management division since January. Nagy has since left the State Department and criticized the broader efforts of the budget in the misty bottom.

All in all, the document reflects the efforts of Trump administrations to considerably reduce the budget for state departments. Politicore said the administration wants to reduce the budget of the departments by almost half. The history of politico has also referred to a few sections of the embassy.

In the end, of course, it all depends on the congress. But the Trump Moves administrations established the table for a potentially major confrontation on the financing of the 2026 fiscal year for the State Department.

