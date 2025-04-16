British contracts can be 'at the foot of the mountain', but calling it a trade deal will be misunderstood | US news





When JD Vance puts a positive spin on the victory.

The US vice president speaks of his heart. He likes shock factors.

Thus, his encouragement of “trade deals” with England will please British officials in Washington and London.

Vance said in an interview with Unherd: “I think it's likely to reach a big consensus that can be the best benefit of the two countries.”

Behind the scenes, for several weeks -Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' almost two weeks ago, the British trade negotiations, led by the US ambassador to the US ambassador, have been doing their best with the US administration.

Participation with Trump's close public officials promoted the pastoral meeting and the White House.

I heard that the UK is “in the transaction space”. Another source said that Britain was “at the foot of the mountain.” But it was not simple and there is a little bit to go.

Despite the lack of a trade deficit with the UK and the president's affection for the UK, the United Kingdom still accounted for 25%of tariffs and cars.

Before Trump's liberation, there was a hope that England would achieve a kind of transaction to avoid them. But it was clear that President Trump needed his 'moment'.

Trump tariff: How 10 days develop

Many foreign diplomats, including the United Kingdom, who negotiated on behalf of the United Kingdom, were struggling to achieve practical negotiations because even those close to the president did not clearly reveal their views, choices, and problems.

This is a problem that can be applied to various aspects of this Trump administration. A European diplomat told me.

Trump meets the most cool dictator.

Rumors about participation

The challenge after liberation was to participate in the White House again in the last few months. Many countries are doing this. You can imagine rumors about participation.

The main question is whether or not you can negotiate with a 10%standard tariff (to others after a 90 -day suspension applied to the UK). Vance's language seems to suggest it.

Further Read: Among the items excluded from the US tariffs raised by Trump's tariffs, the smartphone says that it has not disappeared, PM says.

Image: JD VANCE of Keir, Trump and February elliptical office. PIC: Reuters

The transaction between the United Kingdom and the United States is, “You can be at the foot of the mountain. Watch out for Australia.

But calling it a trade deal with England will be misunderstood. Reducing tariffs is 'economic transaction'. But it is a great progress in the UK that tried to participate in the United States to closely trade the United States after BREXIT.

Questions remain

The details of all transactions will be interesting and there is room for controversy. Will the UK reduce trade barriers to US cars? Does this affect the safety standard of the UK?

Will the UK make it easier for American farmers to sell in the UK? What will the UK farmers do? Should we lower the British food standard (now match with the EU)?

The desired 'landing area' for the UK will improve market access to US farmers, but will only improve in areas where the United States meets British standards.

Look at the deal for digital services. Currently, the UK tax has hit a US technology company.

So we are at the foot of the mountain, but still go forward and there is an unpredictable path.

