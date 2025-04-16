The threat of heavy rain, storms and flash floods end with the UK's sun | British news





Dull Easter?

Joe Robinson

Weather producer

@skyjorobinson

Most of the weather has settled until spring, but the situation has changed now when it approaches the middle of the season.

In the last 24 hours, it has rained more than 30mm southwest, and some of the southeasterns have seen 20mm.

Perhaps there is a welcome rain for farmers and gardens.

Heavy rain will continue to affect West Wales and southwest of the UK on Tuesday evening, and the total amount of 24 hours can reach up to 75mm.

Most other places will be dry, but East Wales and the central UK will move slowly, heavy and perhaps a thunder shower.

Some of Ireland and North Ireland will get wet overnight. If it rains 20-30mm, up to 60mm from the hill.

A yellow weather warning has been issued with a risk of stopping travel and risk of local floods.

In the central and northern areas, heavy rain on Wednesday can be seen on Wednesday.

On Friday, you will see the wind and rain moving southwest.

During the rest of the Easter Weekend, predictions have some uncertainty, but overall low pressure is responsible for a longer rain with a shower or rain.

The western region can see the most humid and most windy conditions.

The daytime temperature is rather disappointed because of the rain, but it should not be too bad in the sun.

Unstable conditions are still likely to continue next week for those who still have Easter rest, but there are signs of high pressure in early May!

With Storm Hans, which is named by Italy's Met MET Service, the weather does not improve much better throughout the southern Europe, bringing heavy rains, strong winds, rough sea as part of the Mediterranean for several days.

Northern Italy was able to see the rain of 200mm with amber and red weather warnings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/threat-of-heavy-rain-storms-and-flash-floods-mark-end-to-britains-sun-13349479

