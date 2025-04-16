



The European Commission gives employees visiting the United States on laptops and official phones to avoid attempted espionage, according to the Financial Times.

The use of clean and locked equipment is a common practice for anyone visiting China, Russia and other states where aggressive electronic surveillance is expected. Apparently, the European Union has added the United States to this list.

“The Transatlantic Alliance is over,” said an EU official in the newspaper, who reported that the Commission “issues burners and basic laptops to certain staff linked to the United States to avoid the risk of espionage a measure traditionally reserved for travel in China.”

Next week, EU officials are expected to make DC at Washington DC for spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Four sources have told the FT that the EC had changed its directives to ensure that visitors to America take serious precautions against cybers intake.

“They are worried that the United States is entering commission systems,” said one.

The relationship between the United States and Europe has cooled considerably in recent months since President Trump threatened to invade Greenland, slapped prices on euros, supported an SIEG-Heil, Elon Musk, sent vice-president JD VANCE to give conferences on freedom of speech, humiliated the president of Ukraine, and intelligent.

Germany, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Ireland have all changed their travel advice for citizens visiting the country of free travelers, mainly urging all the requirements as strictly as possible or simply considering not going there, after a lot of EU and the United Kingdom visitors were detained for visa and immigration offenses. Trans-sex travelers are informed that they can be prohibited.

The Minister of Higher Education and Research of Frances, Philippe Baptiste, filed an official complaint last month after a French Boffin would have been forbidden to enter the country for a conference after a border patrol examination of their phone found what was said to be extreme anti-top comments, although the United States said that it was because the officers found confidential American information in the possession of the scientist.

Take a burner's device to be honest, sounds like a standard practice for people in sensitive ways, although everything is interpreted as an indication of the way relations have slipped between Europe and the United States. And while a certain amount of spying on her allies is expected that the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the most hampered when it turns out that her phone was being put in budget by the NSA, a recommendation to take new devices is something new.

In the end, spies spy on, and when it comes to spying on the world, no one doubts America's abilities, no matter who is in charge.

“Washington is not Beijing or Moscow, but it is an opponent who is inclined to use extra-legal methods to continue his interests and power,” said the director of the Brussels Institute for Geopolitics Think Tank.

“Democratic administrations use the same tactics. It is an acceptance of reality by the Commission.”

A spokesperson for the European Commission, an email in the register, did not refuse that the equipment was given to the staff, as indicated. And although the Spinner said that the Commission had not published official advice to use laptops and burner phones, they admitted that it had changed its recommendations.

“We have recently updated several special travel recommendations for the country for civil servants. They reflect the latest changes in the way the Commission communicates and the general increase in global threats concerning cybersecurity,” the spokesman told us.

“Finally, we recommend binding the e-visa to an EU's leave-in-law for senior officials, in order to highlight the official nature of the visit and facilitate visa processes in the embassies before departure.

We understand that the FT is held near its thread. And it would not be the first time that the EU has denied a story, to later confirm its veracity.

PS: The Facebook Meta giant intends to train its AI on public publications and other data in Europe after interrupting the practice. “People based in the EU who use our platforms can choose to oppose their public data used for training purposes,” noted the technology giant.

