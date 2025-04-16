



China for the first time publicly accused three work hackers for the National Security Agency and offered a reward for information leading to their arrest, echoing the tactics that the United States regularly uses against the alleged Chinese cyberspies.

The accusations are an escalation in the current cyber-conflict between the two countries, a long feared by American intelligence agents. This occurs while President Donald Trump puts a trade war with China and, following the United States, the China's accusation of two of the biggest hacking campaigns against the American infrastructure in history.

Although there is hardly any doubt that NSA leads cyber-spying against Chinese targets, China has provided little evidence for its assertions.

In a statement sent by email, the spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, Kylie Newbold, said: the Chinese Communist Party must stop with these manufacturing. If they want to start useful conversations, they can get the phone and call. Instead of engaging in a productive manner, China continues unjust trade practices and reprisals to harm the United States and our workers. The PCC also continues to claim a false equivalence to excuse its own bad acts in cyberspace.

The NSA did not respond to requests for comments, and NBC News could not immediately determine whether the NSA currently employs people with the names that China has made public.

The complaints were published Tuesday in a report from the National Computer CHINAS Emergency Response Center (CVERC), a Chinese organization which follows cyber-menaces for the country; echo by the main agency for implementing the country's law, the Ministry of Public Security; and amplified by state media organizations.

The CVERC report is largely focused on the assertions that the NSA hacked the digital infrastructure to spy on Asian winter games, which was held in February in the Chinese city of Harbin, but include few technical details.

Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chinas, said on Tuesday at a press conference: the nature of these actions is extremely malicious, and China condemns the malicious cyber-activity of the American governments.

We urge the United States to adopt a responsible attitude on cybersecurity problems, to stop cyber attacks on China and to cease smear and unjustified attacks against China, he said.

For more than a decade, the United States has charged accused hackers working for intelligence services in China, as well as in Russia, Iran and North Korea. Although it is extremely improbable, these countries will never make their own officers in the United States, the name and tactical shame have served as a means of intimidation for the accused hackers, in the hope of disturbing their operations and preventing them from traveling to countries abroad that cooperate with American police.

The Chinese police have also offered an unpertified financial reward for information leading to the arrest of the so -called NSA pirates. The United States regularly provides substantial bonuses on the accused foreign hackers thanks to its programs for justice awards.

Tuesday is Chinas National Security Education Day, a celebration created in 2015 by the Chinas chief, Xi Jinping. Dakota Cary, Chinese analyst of the Sentine cybersecurity company, told NBC News that the time for accusations indicates that they are less oriented towards the reduction of the behavior of American pirates the reason of the United States using such tactics and more to win a propaganda victory.

They celebrate vacation by publishing this play. For me, it speaks volumes about the purpose of the affirmations, said Cary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/china-escalates-cyber-fight-us-names-alleged-nsa-hackers-rcna201286 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos