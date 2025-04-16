New American aircraft carrier in the Middle East before the 2nd nuclear talks in Iran-States





Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (AP), a second American aircraft carrier operates in the waters of the Middle East before the next series of talks between Iran and the United States on the nuclear program in advance rapid, according to the satellite photos analyzed Tuesday by the Associated Press.

The operation of USS Carl Vinson and his strike group in the Oman Sea intervenes while the alleged US air strikes struck parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels supported by Iran during the night on Tuesday. US officials have repeatedly linked the US campaign for a month against the Houthis under President Donald Trump as a means of putting pressure on Iran in negotiations.

Questions remain where the interviews between the countries will take place after the officials initially identified Rome as organizing negotiations, only for Iran to insist on Tuesday that they would return to Oman. So far, American officials have not said where the talks would take place, although Trump called Omans Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq on Tuesday while the sovereign was traveling in the Netherlands.

The challenges of negotiations could not be higher for the two nations approaching half a century of enmity. Trump has repeatedly threatened to trigger air strikes targeting the Irans nuclear program if an agreement is not concluded. Iranian officials are increasingly warning that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stock of uranium enriched at levels close to the quality of weapons.

But even the supreme leader of Irans, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would have described the first round of talks as going well, while always making his comments on Tuesday.

The American envoy of the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who represented America last weekend, talks in Oman, pointed out separately that the Trump administration could examine the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement that the president withdrew unilaterally in 2018 as the basis of these negotiations. He described talks last weekend as positive, constructive, convincing.

This will be a large part of the verification of the enrichment program, then ultimately armament verification, told Fox News Fox News on Monday evening. This includes missiles, the type of missiles they stored there. And it includes the trigger of a bomb.

He added: was there to see if we can resolve this situation diplomatically and with dialogue.

Vinson joins Truman as a second American aircraft carrier in the Middle East

Satellite photos taken Monday by the Copernicus program of European Unions showed the Vinson, based in San Diego, California, operating northeast of Socotra, an island of Yemen which is near the mouth of the Gulf of Aden. The Vinson is accompanied by the Ticonderoga Uss Princeton class guided missile cruiser and two destroyers of Arleigh Burke's guided missiles, USS Sterett and USS William P. Lawrence.

The United States has ordered Vinson in the Middle East to support USS Harry S. Truman, which has launched air strikes against the Houthis since the start of the American campaign on March 15. Images published by the Navy have shown the Vinson preparation prescription and the launch of F-35 and F / A-18 Fighter Jets out of its game in recent days.

The 5th Fleet of the US Navys Bahrain, which oversees the Middle East, refused to discuss details of wine operations. However, a few hours after the APS report, the central command of the American soldiers published videos of the two carriers on the social platform X saying that there were 24/7 strikes on the Houthis by the two carriers.

Khamenei answers

The arrival of wines came while Khamenei, while addressing representatives of the high -level government in Tehran on Tuesday, approved the progress of talks.

We should not be too optimistic about this dialogue, or too pessimistic, said Khamenei, 85 years old. The first steps were well taken and executed properly. From now on, the process must be followed carefully. The red lines are clear both for the other side and for us. We can or not achieve a result, but anyway, it is worth continuing.

He also urged officials not to link the affairs of countries to talks, who should have a second round on Saturday.

Of course, we do not trust them entirely, we know who we treat with, added Khamenei. But we are optimistic about our own capacities.

Witkoff suggests a 3.67% uranium enrichment for Iran

Meanwhile, Witkoff offered a specific level of enrichment for the first time that Hed liked to see for the Irans nuclear program. Today, Tehran enriches uranium up to 60% a short technical step compared to the levels of arms quality of 90%.

They don't need to enrich 3.67%, Witkoff told Fox News. In certain circumstances, there are 60%, in other circumstances, 20%. It cannot be.

And you don't need to run, as they claim, a civilian nuclear program where you enrich 3.67%. So, this will be a lot of verification of the enrichment program, then ultimately checking on armaments.

The 2015 nuclear agreement that Iran accepted with the world powers under President Barack Obama saw Tehran accepting considerably reducing its uranium stock and enriching up to 3.67% for its nuclear power plant in Bushehr. Iran, in exchange, has had access to frozen funds worldwide, and the sanctions have been lifted on its crucial oil industry and other sectors.

Late Tuesday, Witkoff wrote on X that an agreement with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump agreement.

Iran must stop and eliminate its enrichment and nuclear weaponry program, he wrote. It is imperative for the world that we create a difficult and equitable affair that will continue, and that is what President Trump asked me to do.

The newspaper Irans Javan, which would be close to its paramilitary revolution guard, suggested in an editorial on Tuesday that Tehran would be open to the reduction of its enrichment.

Something we have done before, why should we not wear it again and reach an agreement? The editorial asked. This is not called a withdrawal by the Islamic Republic of its ideals all over the world.

However, when Trump retired from the agreement in 2018, he underlined the stock of Irans ballistic missiles as a reason to leave the agreement. Witkoff said that any agreement with Iran should include missiles, the type of missile they stored there and includes the trigger of a bomb.

Iran is based on its ballistic missiles such as coverage against the regional nations armed with advanced fighter aircraft and other American weapons. It will probably be difficult to make him abandon his missile program will be difficult in negotiations.

The writer Associated Press Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

The Associated Press receives support for nuclear security coverage of the New York Corporation Carnegie and the Outrider Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

