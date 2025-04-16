Nigel Farage says REFORM UK is parking tanks on the labor lawn. Local elections





NIGEL FARAGE promised that the Reformed UKS tank is heavy on the same investigation as Trump, but in the bright local election speeches on the bright local election speeches, they are on the lawn of red walls.

For his biggest set -piece event, hoping for his party to win numerous counselors in the UK and northern Midallland, Farage spoke at Durham County's Mens Club about what Tony Blair's sedgefield constituency was.

Reform is parking tanks on the lawn of red walls, Farage said to the reformed activists and candidates of Newton Aycliff. Today is the first day Ive said, but I absolutely mean it, it was here and I stayed here.

If you are considering a conservative vote in this area, you are wasting your vote. Because if you want a person who can overcome labor, it is now a very clear reform.

Most of the Farages speeches were based on the idea that the UK replaced the Labor Party as a party to the Labor Party and would again industrialize the decline with the support of industries related to steel and fossil fuels.

He showed that Keir Starmer was surpassed in the red wall area according to a poll produced for the party.

In another repercussion of Donald Trump, Farage made a referral and speech, including criticism of hiring policies against white people.

Farage sees the police's hiring policies, NHS's hiring policies, designed to put police ethnic minorities at the top of the list of white people with more history in this country.

He added: we do not believe in Dei [diversity, equity and inclusion] And the madness is at all, but all of the North London human rights lawyers have not been completely contacted with ordinary people.

In accusation of the British cultural decline, Farage said that reform will repeat the effects of a somewhat fallen judiciary by repeating the reform of the European Human Rights Agreement and abolishing the UKS Human Rights Act.

Despite the Cross Party Commons Report, which dismissed the idea of ​​the second -tier policy during the riot last summer, Farage repeatedly claimed that there was the most terrible concealment that caused disability after murder of South Port.

Trump ignored a poll that Trump was increasingly popular with the UK voters, and Farage explicitly mentioned the US presidential agenda, which promised the British government's efficiency and the British in all councils that won the May 1 reform.

In speeches and journalists and long Q & A, FARAGE was ambiguous about certain policies, including the abolition of national insurance hikes, the change in farm inheritance tax, and the means test of winter fuel payment.

Farage pointed out that the British industrialization will be paid in tens of thousands of money in a few years. He also said that extra money would come by abolishing regulators and quangos who do a lot of work to suppress the business.

Farage said that after supporting the nationalization of British steel, the reform government would aim to forge good partnerships with unions, except for unions.

He said the National Education Union wants to poison the child's heart of this country, history, what it was for, and everything related to the fight.

He insisted that the members of the united members were told to children that the reforms were racist, the reform was a bad party, and the children who opposed the face disciplinary action told the children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/apr/15/nigel-farage-reform-is-parking-its-tanks-on-labours-lawn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos