



According to Apple in Nvidia, the United States technological companies have received a temporary exemption from President Donald Trumps Sky High Prices. For other companies, the damage imposed by existing samples on Chinese exports can be fatal.

While Trump fell from the edge for most countries announcing a 90 -day break on most of his reciprocal rates on Wednesday, he doubled China, ultimately increasing import taxes on his 145%goods.

Trump presented his protectionist program as essential to relaunch the American industry. However, many American companies have grown up for cheap imports from China. For many of them, prices will increase and profits will drop.

Beijing also responded to Trumps' movements with its own reprisals, now 125%. US exports to China, and agricultural products in particular, will be badly struck by the Chinese coverage.

Here is the state of the links between the two economies in the world and the American companies that could be the most affected:

American-Chinese state of trade

Despite growing tensions between the United States and China, Washington and Beijing remain large business partners.

According to data from the Office of the US trade representative, the total trade in goods between the United States and China amounted to $ 582.4 billion in 2024. After Canada and Mexico, China is the third trading partner in the Americas.

American imports from China have totaled $ 438.9 billion while its exports counted $ 143.5 billion. The result is that the American trade deficit with China was $ 295.4 billion last year, larger than for any other country.

On Friday, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said it increased prices on American products by 84%to 125%, reiterating that Beijing would fight until the end shortly after Washington increased American rights on Chinese imports to 145%.

Late the same day, the Trump administration announced temporary exemptions for smartphones, solar panels and other electronic products such as semiconductor tokens, most of which are manufactured in China from Reciprocal Prices by Trump, which, according to him, are intended to level the rules of the game with business partners who impose homework on American goods and manage commercial skills with the United States.

The Chinas government has welcomed the exemptions and urged Trump to go further. However, the American president said that these products will ultimately be subject to their own sample. To date, they are still subject to the 20% prices that Trump has imposed on all Chinese products before April 2.

In the meantime, companies will be forced to transmit at least some of the Trumps prices on consumers to try to preserve their beneficiary margins. This will lead to higher inflation and a drop in commercial production.

According to an analysis of the Yale Budget LAB, the prices could lead 740,000 people to lose their jobs in the United States by the end of 2025. But what sectors will be the most exposed to these commercial disturbances?

Textiles and clothes

The price of Nike, Levi Jeans and Gap T-shirts will almost certainly increase in the United States while prices undermine the Asian factory centers underlying the world clothing industry.

In 2024, factories in China, Vietnam and Indonesia made 95% of all Nike shoes. Trump has already introduced 145% tariffs on China while Vietnam and Indonesia are currently faced with 10% prices, which could increase in July if they do not manage to conclude a trade agreement with Washington by then.

Vietnam, in particular, is considered a major indirect source of Chinese imports, both by reducing Chinese products through Vietnamese ports and using Chinese parts in its exports to the United States.

The gap is also very exposed to production processes in Vietnam. Since the announcement of the reciprocal rate on April 2, GAP actions have dropped by 14%. For Nike, its 14.7%.

Elsewhere, the Levis equity price plunged 10.6%.

Smartphones and semiconductors

Friday evening, customs and the protection of American borders (CBP) issued an opinion exemitting certain technological products from the prices placed on Chinese products.

The CBP has listed 20 product categories, including computers, smartphones and automatic data processors. It also included semiconductor equipment, memory fleas and flat panel screens.

The exemptions were a welcome relief for large technological companies, including Apple, which is strongly based on Chinese manufacturing. But even with all the post-April 2 prices on them have abandoned so far, these electronic products still face 20% tariffs that Trump had imposed on them before April 2.

Trump also said that the exemptions were temporary and that new prices could arrive soon. In addition, Monday, he announced an investigation into the implications of national security importing semiconductors and flea manufacturing equipment, injecting new insecurity for electronic companies.

The supply chains in general are difficult to move. For electronic products, they are particularly difficult to replace the industrial process guarantee in different places require time and investments.

Bradley Saunders, analyst in North America at Capital Economics, told Al Jazeera that the assembly processes of technological goods had been built over the years. The markets have found the most effective supply chains they can.

For the moment, Apple subcontracts most of its assembly operations in China. Smartphones companies are not alone. Almost 90% of game consoles sold in the United States by Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo were shipped from China.

Elsewhere, Nvidia relies strongly on components of China. The technology giant is based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to make its cutting -edge graphics cards and AI chips.

Apple and Nvidia led a large lead in the US stock markets after Trump announced its recent exemptions. According to Saunders, all new prices could hit the technology sectors hard.

American agricultural exporters

Trumps First Trade War with China from 2018 to 2019 resulted in billions of dollars in income loss for American farmers. The agricultural industry has always tended to lose in commercial wars, said Saunders.

He pointed out that around 15% of American agricultural exports went to China in 2024. The soy sector, in particular, should lose because China is its largest export market.

When Trump imposed prices on Chinese products in his first presidential mandate, Beijing retaliated by buying soy beans in other countries such as Brazil. He also imposed his own reprisals. This time, these prices are five times higher.

The American Soybean Association publicly opposed Trumps prices on China, and soybeans have warned that many in industry could go bankrupt if the trade war is continuing.

The United States has more than 500,000 soy producers, according to the agriculture census of the Ministry of Agriculture. This includes at least 223,000 full -time jobs supported by the soy industry, according to a 2023 report for the National Oilseed Processors Association and the United Soybeanboard.

Industry is worth $ 124 billion in the United States. It is more than the whole economy of Kenya or Bulgaria.

Corn and pig breeders have also urged the Trump administration to step back from its tariff ship. Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland and Tyson Foods are three of the many major American food companies that will likely lose Export income from China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/15/trump-china-trade-war-which-us-companies-could-be-worst-hit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

