The United States wants to keep key prices on the EU, say European officials

The United States has told the EU that certain American trade rates would remain in place even after the negotiations between the two parties, and that Brussels did not reduce them, according to European officials.

Two EU diplomats informed a meeting between the EU commerce commissioner on Monday, Maro Efovi, the US trade secretary Howard Lunick and the United States representative Jamieson Greer on Monday, said Washington said a certain level of prices.

They discussed the American president Donald Trumps the so-called reciprocal rates on the EU, at 20%, as well as his 25% levies from American imports of steel, aluminum and cars.

The reciprocal rate covering most US imports in the EU has been reduced to 10% for 90 days to allow talks between the two parties.

EU diplomats said American negotiators have stressed their desire to repatriate the foreigner industry, which required that the prices remain in place at a certain level.

The United States is not ready to reduce prices on cars or steel, but it may have flexibility on reciprocal prices, but its basic line would be 10%. So what to be flexible on? said one of the diplomats.

The second diplomat said that chaos in the Trump administration made it difficult to know what was a real policy and what was a negotiation tactic.

They change quite often, they added. It is also difficult to distinguish who has the power to say something and who says something without being able or influence at all.

Keeping the tension, making any temporary has almost become a model.

The European Commission refused to comment on the rate levels, but it called on the United States to denounce its requests.

We have to know more about the Americans. We must have a clearer idea of ​​their favorite results in these negotiations, the EU trade spokesman Olof Gill said on Tuesday.

Gill added that Efovi had repeated an offer to submit all the prices of industrial goods.

The EU does its share. Now it is necessary that the United States defines its position. As with each negotiation, it must be a two-way street … with both sides bringing something, he said.

The trade department and the office of the US trade representative did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the American position at the Monday meeting.

The United States has listed a long set of grievances this month when it imposed, then did a reciprocal price break on many business partners.

Calculations of the Trump administration prices were based on the commercial surplus of goods between these countries and the United States. The EU received 20%, based on the surplus of goods of $ 235 billion which it had in 2024.

Trump said the EU should buy more liquefied natural gas in the United States, which Brussels agreed in principle.

He attacked the block for not having bought enough cars in America and non -pricing barriers of the EU which exclude the chicken rinsed with chemicals based on chlorine.

Trump asked managers on Monday to lead probes that could open the way at prices on imports of semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Efovi reiterated the importance of resilient transatlantic supply chains in these sectors, Gill said.

He declared that the meeting was a targeted framing session, with the proposal of Eus Zero-Tariff industrial goods and global overcapacity in the steel and aluminum industries were both covered, but he added that the food safety standards of the blocks were sacrosanct.

Gill said: the EU will continue to approach these talks in a constructive manner, with a view to identifying areas of common interest. It is clear that significant joint efforts will be necessary to achieve a successful result in the 90 -day window.

The EU has interrupted its reprisals, written in response to the American samples of steel and aluminum, until July 14.

Gill said the EU continued to work on new measures in response to other American rates, in case no agreement has been concluded.

An official of the office of the US trade representative said: many countries have been very sensitive to the United States will to negotiate and talks are taking place quickly. US officials have repeatedly communicated the presidents' trade policy program to their European Union counterparts concerning the need to reduce non -pricing rates and obstacles.

