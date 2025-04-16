Hong Kong suspends packages in the United States, wading in the Trump Trade War





Upon entering the trade war, Hong Kong said on Wednesday that its postal service no longer sends any plans in the United States.

It is the first movement of cities in a spiral conflict between China and the United States that reorganized the world's expedition routes.

President Trump this month has ordered the closure of a flaw that allowed retailers to send clothes and goods from China and Hong Kong, a special administrative region in China, in the United States without having to pay prices. After this change, on May 2, customs and border agents of the United States will begin to collect prices previously exempt from shipments of a value of less than $ 800.

Hongkong Post said that he would immediately stop accepting surface postal articles containing goods in the United States and would stop taking airplanes from April 27. He said the action was in response to Mr. Trumps's prices on China, which is now 145%.

The United States is unreasonable rates, intimidating and imposing improperly, postal service said in a statement published on the website of Hong Kong governments.

The postal service said that it would contact the sender who have displayed packages with goods that have not yet been shipped to return the packages and reimburse their post. Documents shipped to the United States would not be affected.

The public in Hong Kong should be ready to pay exorbitant and unreasonable costs due to unreasonable and intimidation USS acts, he said.

A trade war between the two largest economies in the world increased quickly when President Trump raised prices on Chinese products from 54% to 145%. China, in response, retaliated by hiking on samples from American products at 125% and by calling the pricing policy of Trump administrations on the economic level and a joke.

Hong Kong, a former British colony which promised a certain degree of autonomy after being given to China, remains a distinct customs territory and a free port where the goods are exempt from functions. He has long deceived his status as a counter between China and the United States. But while Trump's administrations tariff China's actions, the risks of Hong Kong are firmly trained in the Chinal camp.

Hong Kong officials have expressed more and more on their frustration towards the Trump administration, who considers the city as not different from the rest of China. During his first mandate, Trump determined that Hong Kong was no longer autonomous enough to justify preferential treatment.

On Tuesday, a senior Chinese official supervising Hong Kong's affairs said that Trump's administrations' prices were extremely shameless and were trying to withdraw the life of Hong Kongs.

That these peasants in the United States are moaning in front of the 5000 years of Chinese civilization, Xia Baolong, who is the director of the Chinese affairs office Hong Kong and Macao, in a television speech. It was a reference to a commentary by the American vice-president, JD Vance, that the United States borrowed and bought from Chinese peasants.

American and Chinese companies have long used what was known as minimis exemption to send goods of a value of less than $ 800 between the two countries. Part of this trade crossed Hong Kong, but the Hong Kong government said Trump's administrations believed that it was a chain for the escape of baseless prices.

Avoid invoicing American costs and tasks in Hong Kong preserves the status of the city as a free port, said Ben Kostrzewa, partner and sales expert at Hogan Lovells in Hong Kong. But the suspension makes it more difficult for commercial and maritime companies in Hong Kong.

The value of the goods sent to the United States of Hong Kong totaled $ 34.8 billion and represented around 6.5% of the city's total exports in 2023, according to government data. The United States is the third trading partner in Hong Kongs, with a total exchange between them, $ 60.3 billion.

