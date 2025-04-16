Why the idea of ​​Trump to imprison American citizens in Salvador is probably illegal





President Donald Trump reiterated on Monday that he would like to send us citizens who commit violent crimes in prison in El Salvador, saying that the president of this country, Nayib Bukele, that he should have built five other places to keep the new potential arrivals.

Trump's administration has already expelled immigrants to the famous mega-prison of Cecot d'El Salvador, known for its difficult conditions. The president also said that his administration was also trying to find legal means to send American citizens.

Trump insisted on the fact that it would only be violent people, which implies that they would already be convicted of crimes in the United States, although he also had a sentence for those who attack Tesla dealers to protest his administration and his boss, the billionaire Elon Musk. But it would probably be a violation of the American Constitution for his administration to force a citizen originally born in a prison abroad. Indeed, this would probably even violate the provision of a law that Trump himself signed during his first mandate.

Here is an overview of the concept of sending American citizens to prison to a foreign country, why it is probably not legal and certain possible legal shortcomings.

If it is legal to do to immigrants, why not citizens?

Immigrants can be expelled from the United States, while citizens cannot. Deportation is covered by immigration law, which does not apply to American citizens. Part of being a citizen means that you cannot be forcibly sent to another country.

Immigrants can be removed, and that's what happened in Salvador. The country takes both its own citizens that the United States sends as well as those of Venezuela and potentially other countries which will not bring back their own citizens of the United States that the Venezuelans sent there last month had no possibility of responding to evidence against them or to appear before a judge.

This is the agreement that the Trump administration signed with Bukele. The United States has sent people to Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama and elsewhere even when they are not citizens of these countries. But, under international agreements, people cannot be sent to countries where they are likely to be persecuted or tortured.

Why does the Trump administration want to send people to Salvador?

Bukele calls himself the coolest dictator in the world and repressed human rights during his administration. He also transformed the Salvador of one of the most violent countries in the world into one of the most violent countries in the world. Trump adopted this example, including when visiting the oval office on Monday.

The sending of immigrants from countries like Venezuela to El Salvador sends a message to potential migrants elsewhere on the risks of trying to go or stay in the United States.

There is a second advantage for the administration: the people sent to Salvador are outside the jurisdiction of the American courts. The judges, argues the administration, cannot order that someone sent to Salvador is released or sent back to the United States because the US government has no control.

It is a potential legal escape which led the judge of the Supreme Court, Sonia Sotomayor, to issue a dark warning in her opinion in a 9-0 the Supreme Court of the United States according to the administration could not steal alleged members of Venezuelan gangs in El Salvador without any court hearing, even after Trump invited a law of the 18th century used global to claim time powers.

The involvement of the position of governments is that not only non-citizens but also the citizens of the United States could be withdrawn from the street, forced in planes and confined to foreign prisons without possibility of reparation, warned Sotomayor. She wrote to the dissent of the majority taking the case of the federal judge who had initially prohibited the administration of any expulsion and had ordered planes en route to El Salvador reversed an order that the administration apparently ignored.

A second case highlights the risks of sending people to Salvador. The administration admits having sent a man from Maryland, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly in Salvador. An immigrant Salvadoran, Abrego Garcia, who was not accused of a crime, had a prescription against expulsion but was sent to Cecot anyway. Bukele and Trump made fun of the idea of ​​sending him back on Monday, even if the United States Supreme Court ordered the administration to facilitate its return.

Wait, can they send citizens to Salvador?

Nothing like this has ever been considered in American history, but it seems unlikely. There are other legal obstacles in addition to the fact that you cannot expel American citizens. The United States has extradition treaties with several countries where it will send a citizen accused of a crime in this country to be tried. This seems to be the only existing means that an American citizen can be forcibly removed from the country under the current law.

The Constitution also prohibits cruel and unusual sanctions, and one of the CECOT arguments is that the conditions are much more severe than in prisons in the United States, as indicated above, the federal courts do not have jurisdiction there, and this can deprive the persons sent by the constitutional guarantee of the regular procedure.

“It is illegal to expatriate American citizens for a crime,” wrote Lauren-Brooke Eisen from Brennan Center for Social Justice in New York.

She noted that even if the administration tries to transfer federal prisoners there, arguing that they are already incarcerated, he could appear against the first step that Trump himself defended and signed in 2018. The provision requires that the government is trying to house federal detainees as close as possible to their house to an ease of closure.

A last escape?

There is a potential escape that the administration could use to send a small group of citizens to Salvador. They can try to overcome the citizenship of people who won it after immigrant in the United States.

People who made us citizens after birth can lose this status for a handful of offenses, such as the financing of terrorist organizations or lying on forms of naturalization. They would then return to green cards holders and are potentially eligible for expulsion if they were found guilty of other serious crimes.

It is a pool of small, but real people. The most important thing on this subject is perhaps that it would first require the loss of citizenship. In other words, there is still no legal means to force a citizen outside the country. However, some could find themselves in legal danger.

