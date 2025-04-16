Trump's American help cuts harm war crimes in SyriaExBulletin





"The regime has fallen and I have to go to civilian life," said opposition veteran Omar Halaby, 29, who lost his right leg during a 2017 attack on Syrian forces faithful to the president of the time, Bashar al-Assad. "Part of this process is to see my last friends one last time, to give them a worthy reassessment."

Damascus, Syria

Damascus, Syria Omar Halaby Hobbles through the ruins of her old district on one leg, with a crutch.

A teenage veteran of freckles of freckles, Halaby lost his right leg in an air attack and artillery of 2017 by the Syrian forces faithful to the president of the Bashar al-Assad time. With Assad’s eviction in December, Halaby, now aged 29, has returned to her Jobar district, on the edge of Damascus, to look at a retrocheed shovel find the remains of at least eight of his comrades of a mass tomb.

“The regime has fallen and I have to go to civilian life,” said Halaby. “Part of this process is to see my last friends one last time, to give them a worthy reassessment.”

The alumni of Jobar first called the white helmets, the nominees at the Nobel Peace Prize in wartime who are the first most qualified stakeholders in Syria. But the group is overloaded, after losing its American funding, and its distributor told Jobar residents that they should get on a waiting list to help search the pits en masse.

Thus, with Halaby and others who look, the neighbors decide to do it themselves with a retrocavant provided by a local civil engineer.

A retro shovel was brought to search the pits in common in Jobar on March 26.

Babinet Lauren Frayer / NPR

But an argument breaks out between the medical examiner, paramedical paramedics of the Syrian Red Crescent and municipal officials on the procedures to follow. Unploded ammunition Jacacate the region, some neighbors warn. The retrocavant remains unused.

Syria's longtime dictator has disappeared. A civil war of almost 14 years is over. But more than 130,000 people remain missing. And the new nascent state needs help to clean the mines, determine the pits in common and collect evidence for surveys on war crimes.

Jobar's stretching effort reflects some of the greater obstacles to which Syria is faced because it is trying to discover and seek justice for past atrocities, even if support is being reduced.

“This is only the beginning of transitional justice in Syria, and the work is enormous,” said Stephen Rapp, former American ambassador for war crimes, who visited Syria in February. “Syria needs reliable partners to obtain DNA samples from survivors through saliva swabs, then start this long process of excavating mass pits.”

But many groups with expertise in these things are based on the financing of the United States and, as white helmets, have recently lost it. They ask the Trump administration not to renew a 90-day break on foreign aid, which expires this month.

Cups in the United States help injure white helmets

Kinan Ali, member of white helmets, in Damascus on March 31.

Toggle legend Hasan Belal for NPR

Vilified by Assad as terrorists, the white helmets of a group of non -profit voluntary responses have named the color of their helmet used to operate only in areas held by rebels. There, throughout the Syrian civil war, they were celebrated for having encountered a danger to help civilians. A 2016 documentary about them won an Oscar.

A few days after the ouster of Assad December 8, they entered the Syrian capital and installed a new head office in a fire station in the center of Damascus. Their founder Raed Saleh has since been appointed to the Syrian office. And his team of approximately 3,300 members finds it difficult to extend its services to the whole country, becoming the main civil defense force in Syria.

“Most of Syria is destroyed and our teams are overloaded everywhere,” explains Farouq Habib, the group's deputy. “We have documented more than 50 joint pits and we need resources.”

But just as their mission is developing, their greatest contributor so far, the American agency for international development, has made it possible to finance. When the Trump administration dismantled USAID, appeal to filling waste and fraud, white helmets have lost a $ 30 million contract, more than half of which was already spent. The group has an annual budget of around $ 50 million.

“This hinders our survival,” said Habib, sighing.

White helmets still have two judicial teams supported by a much smaller subsidy from the US Department of State worth around 2.5 million dollars, he notes. This funding was cut, then restored this year.

Despite the Trump administration cuts, private American citizens are generous and the group is deeply grateful, says Habib. Almost a third of the group’s world donations come from Americans, he said. The rest of the funding of white helmets comes from donations of foreign aid from other governments and individuals, notably in Great Britain, Germany, Denmark and Canada, known as Habib.

The documents and files remain in the infamous intelligence building in Damascus on January 7. The building had a prison below and is associated with memories of torture for the Syrians.

the process of collecting evidence of possible trials for war crimes has slowed down

When Assad fell, the doors of Syrian prisons and government offices opened. Government archives have been pounded; The documents littered the streets. Human rights investigators rushed to recover these documents and preserve them as proof of possible future trials. But they need help to sort what they have.

“We have thousands and thousands of documents, with many details that could help families reveal the fate of their relatives,” said Fadel Abdulghany, executive director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights. “Because these documents often contain the names of those who have been arrested [under Assad]The date when they were killed or moved to a grave and even the names of the authors. “”

Abdulghany has planned to hire a new researcher this year, dedicated to these documents. After operating from the United Kingdom and Qatar during the Syria civil war, he was also looking forward to opening a new office in Damascus.

But the financing of the USAID of its organization was also cut, hindering these two things.

“All our activities have been limited, including testimonies that we take from people freed from Assad prisons,” said Abdulghany. “The United States was a reliable partner. But the mentality of how the soft power is used worldwide.”

It's not just Syria. The Trump administration has reduced the aid that has financed schools, vaccination programs, medicines and medical equipment, media organizations and literacy programs around the world. Trump said he wanted expenditure abroad to align more closely with his approach to the objectives of foreign policy and “America first”.

Majida Kaddo takes a photo of one of her missing parents and a candle during a vigil in Damascus on March 27.

Syrians survivors say their pain is prolonged

Majida Kaddo, 60, is at night in a circle of Damascus with a candle, shoulder in the shoulder with other survivors, receiving condolences from passers -by and friends.

Kaddo has five parents who disappeared in Assad's prisons during the civil war. None has ever been accused of a crime. Only one of their bodies was found.

On December 8, when Assad fled, she rushed with thousands of other Syrians in the notorious prison of Sednaya of Damascus, in search of faces of her relatives in the crowd of prisoners released tripled. They never emerged.

Kaddo hopes that human rights investigators to be combed through evidence could possibly find answers to his family. But it is devastated by the news that their work has been hampered by the American aid cuts.

“There is nothing worse than being so close to justice, after 14 years of war,” she said. “And then to prolong your pain.”

NPR producer Jawad Rizkallah contributed to this Damascus report.

