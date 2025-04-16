Traffic on US-1 / Capital Boulevard is bad. But would the drivers pay for an upgrade? :: wral.com





The drivers who spoke to Wral News call the journey on Route 1 in the county of Wake “horrible”, “nuts” and “horrible”.

John Greene said he had moved to Knightdale to avoid him.

“I knew I didn't want to face this with my journey,” he said.

The State Department of Transport estimates between 32,000 and 65,000 vehicles traveling through the boulevard capital section between the Interstate 540 in North Raleigh and the Franklin County line in Purnell / Harris Road every day, and traffic should increase to 44,000 to 75,000 vehicles every day by 2040.

To add tracks and support an increase in population and traffic, planners plan to add a toll for this trip.

According to the capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (Campo), the plan to convert us 1 into a highway has been in discussion for decades. Over time, the project has been delayed several times and the cost continued to increase. Realizing that Campo has teamed up with North Carolina Turnpike Authority to investigate the possibility of finance the project by making a toll route.

“I think everyone probably agrees, if we can have something that is not penetrated, we take it,” said Chris Lukasina, Executive Director of Campo.

“The real problem has happened in the fifth delay. Do we want to wait two more years for what is probably another delay for the project?”

North Carolina Turnpike Authority offers Raleigh municipal council options which include a single express toll route in each direction (north and south) or requiring a toll for all tracks in both directions. The cost per car would vary depending on the volume of traffic.

Mitchell Silver city councilor said: “I think it is an important part of our regional transport system.”

Drivers have agreed, but preferred the option that would include a single toll path.

Betsy PROFFITT said: “One way would be so better, and I think people could use it.”

Greene said, “I certainly don't want all the ways.

If it is approved, construction would begin in 2027. The supporters of the project say that this would facilitate the congestion of traffic by removing stop lights and creating motorways.

Public information sessions are planned for:

April 30 at 5 p.m. at the Abbotts Creeks Community Center, 9950 during RD. In Raleigh on May 5 at 5 p.m. at Wake Forest Renaissance Center, 405, rue Brooks in Wake Forest

The public can ring online until May 14 atpublicinput.com/us_1_tollingoptions

In 2025, the project should cost $ 1.3 billion due to cost climbing. The project should now be completed in the mid -2030s.

