British inflation falls as gasoline prices fall.

The drop in gasoline prices has fallen more than expected by US inflation until March.

According to the official data, inflation fell 2.6% from 2.8% in February.

However, autumn may be temporary if analysts are expected to surge in April as they are expected to rise from April and the cost of business increases.

Grant Fitzner, a senior economist at the National Statistics (ONS) office, said, “It is the only offset from the price that has risen strongly this month.”

The average price of gasoline fell to 1.6P per liter between February and March.

Inflation decreased also reduced recreation and cultural prices as toys, games and hobbies were particularly dropped.

Reduction of inflation means that prices continue to rise but slow down. In recent years, prices have slowed down.

Wages continue to develop inflation by raising salaries to public sector workers, which grow more than private sectors.

The average increase in wages was 5.9%, according to the data released by ONS on Tuesday, according to the data.

Michael Saunders, chief adviser of Oxford Economics, said in May and April's inflation levels will be pushed to about 3%due to the increase in gas prices, electricity prices and payments.

All members of the British Bank's Interest Rate Monetary Policy Committee said that the effect of Trump's trade war will be felt in the UK export and investment in Radio 4's program today.

“We can switch cheaply exports that may have gone to another US, and we will start to come to Europe and England,” he said.

“Perhaps the British banks were not as high as a few months ago, but the economy will weaken as exports, investments and consumer expenditures begin to increase all hits and unemployment.”

He added that another side effect of Trump's trade war will promote global growth and oil prices will fall and will be supplied to lower gasoline prices in the UK.

'It is getting higher'

Sonja Skelton says that the biggest cost of his business is employees and is increasing due to the increase in the minimum wage.

Recently, the increase in national insurance has cost more than 60,000 people.

“And it is getting higher,” she says. But she is pleased to pay, saying that she will help to improve the British infrastructure.

Her company, West Special Fastner, has made nuts and bolts since 1999.

The company has more than 65 employees with stainless steel and non -standard fastener made of exotic metals and overseas defense and specialized construction companies.

“We are trying to improve all processes because we are trying to be a little more efficient. Because it can help you get back part of your money.”

But she added that the price of the product should rise if it cannot absorb additional costs.

“So we have a professional data called Hastelloy C-276. Maybe we'll say five years ago. For example, it was 30 days per kilogram.

“We are currently seeing about 50 people per kilogram. So, as you can see, it is a huge and huge increase.”

Her company is a high energy user, so the increase in energy costs also “actually affected her.”

In addition, she worked in the engineering field and said, “You always have ups and downs. Because it depends on what happens all over the world, conflict can have a knock effect on what we do.”

Interest rate cuts

With the decrease in inflation, the UK bank can apply pressure to reduce the current 4.5%main interest rate.

Economic pressure predicted in the lowest vacancies and Donald Trump's tariffs in four years can also encourage banks to cut when they meet next month.

However, banks face dilemma because wage growth is still strong, which can generally interfere with interest rates.

Experts and analysts expect inflation to be 2% target by 2026.

Quilter's investment strategist Lindsay James said inflation would be a welcome news for the government.

“As the job market is somewhat weakened, it will be very realistic and if the current tariff threat is still progressed, the downward pressure on inflation will be welcomed,” she said.

She added that the “volatile” world economy is “very uncertain” for predictions of inflation.

Rachel Rachel Reeves said that the decline was “encouraged,” but “needs more.

“I know that many families are still having trouble with living expenses, and it's an unstable time because the world changes,” she said.

However, Shadow Chancelor Mel Stride says Reeves' reckless union payment, tax increase and borrowing binges are increasing their living expenses.

He said inflation is higher than his 2%official goal because of her choice.

“People who are already struggling with high living expenses,” said Daisy Cooper, spokesman for the Liberal Democratic Party's finance, said, “Trump's pockets, such as the world trade war, cannot endure another hammer hit.”

She urged the government to trade trade with European and federal allies.

Additional report of Adam Woods.

