Trump Eyes expelling American citizens to foreign prisons





President Donald Trump, at a meeting with Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, in the oval office of the White House in Washington, on April 14, 2025.

Al Drago | The Washington Post | Getty images

President Donald Trump explores if he can legally expel American citizens to prisons in the countries of Central America, the White House said on Tuesday.

“This is another question that the president has raised,” said press secretary Karoline Leavitt when a journalist asked if Trump currently had the power to send Americans to foreign prisons or should change the law to do so.

“This is a legal issue that the president examines,” said Leavitt.

She said that Trump “would only consider that, if it is legal, that for the Americans who are the most violent and flagrant recurrences, that no one in this room wants to live in their community”.

Invited to explain the point of view of the administration on the law, Leavitt said: “We look at him, and when I have more to share, I will certainly do it.”

The Trump administration has already expelled more than 200 alleged members of foreign citizens, from the United States to El Salvador, where they are in prison.

Trump said on Monday that he would like to send “local criminals” to a notorious prison in El Salvador, where the United States has already expelled some non-citizens.

Trump administration officials told the journalists of the oval that day that they could not force El Salvador to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was expelled from the United States to his country of origin following an admitted administrative error.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, who was sitting next to Trump at the press event, said he’s not freeing Abrego Garcia, who lightens the United States is a member of the MS-13 gang. ABREGO GARCIA's lawyers deny that it belongs to the gang.

The United States Supreme Court confirmed on Thursday the order of a judge of the Federal District Court that the Trump administration facilitates the return of Abrego Garcia to the United States.

