Britain and France talk about immigrant return contracts





Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

The British and the French governments are talking about the return agreement of immigrant returns from the UK in exchange for sending another individual in another way.

The British and French officials are in their initial discussions on the pilot system where a few irregular immigrants who came to England could return to England.

British officials said they would accept the UK's right to immigrants, especially those with legal events for family unification.

France is Europe

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would reach a return contract with the EU before taking power, but that such transactions are not yet concrete.

STARMER wants to make a plan to deal with the voters of irregular migration to the UK and to break the gangs that transport the asylum applicants by crossing the channel on a small boat.

We are in the initial discussion of the system where we can see that we can see that we are returning to France in return with other people in conjunction with what we discussed to prioritize family reunion priorities.

The British home office spokesman said: we are strengthening cooperation with France and other European countries, facing the same challenge by exploring fresh and innovative measures to dismantle the business model of crime gangs.

Francis said the country is negotiating with the United Kingdom.

Francis's interest is that he is discouraged by immigrants (and smuggling networks) attempting to reach England in France.

The ministry added that this project would expand to a more extensive EU plan.

It is a pilot system that expects the future European contract, which France is strongly supported.

It is based on a one -to -one principle. For each legal admission under the family unification, there will be a re -hospitalization of unplased immigrants. [the Channel].

The small boat crossing that crosses the channel is recorded, almost 8,200 people traveled to the UK from the beginning of the year and increased 30 % compared to the same period in 2024.

The number of small boat arrivals rose to more than 37,000, up 25 % in 2024.

EU officials warned that expanding the potential British-French pilot system to a full block is likely to face many obstacles. This is because many countries do not want to regain the immigrants that the British rejected as many countries rejected, especially among some voters.

One EU diplomat said Franco's discussion is a preliminary and too early to guess about other potential involvement. [EU] Member States.

Prior to Brexit, the UK was a party to the EUS Dublin regulations, and of which people must handle exile in the first blocked countries.

But the first EU state for immigrants like Italy does not apply Dublin rules.

THEUK and France have a wide range of border control partners, Touquet Agency, and the United Kingdom has agreed to pay about $ 5.4 million in France between 2023 and 2026 in exchange for more intense police monitoring of the channel.

France has hired more police officers, patrols more often, and enables drones to strengthen surveillance.

Advocacy groups criticize the difficult approach to people who are trying to cross the channel.

France and the United Kingdom began to cooperate closely, as the British security staff also served as an observer in the French headquarters around Kale.

Despite the closer cooperation, France has long rejected the UK's specific requests, such as dealing with asylum requests in France on behalf of joint patrols or Britain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f40a6263-d5fb-4453-9e52-25861525b2ab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos