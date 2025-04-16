American army libraries target books by emphasizing Dei or “gender ideology” for suppressionExBulletin





A senior army official ordered the army libraries, including West Point, to delete all books “with the explicit and unique goal of directly and openly promoting Dei, gender ideology and the critical theory of race in a way that subverts meritocracy and unity”, according to a memory sent last week by the interim assistant secretary of the army Derrick Anderson. He indicates that the list of documents should be provided to the chief librarian of the army by April 16. The memo, dated April 9, was seen by NPR.

The service note was sent to the command of the training and the doctrine of the army, the command of special operations of the American army, the legal center and the school of the general army judge, the American military academy and the college of the war of the army.

“West Point ends the examination directed with the greatest professionalism and efficiency,” said West Point spokesperson, Colonel Terence Kelley in an E-mail at NPR.

However, the service note was sent by assistant secretary Anderson, all the army libraries were informed this week of “flag” only to suppress books, said that an American official not authorized to speak publicly, adding that a final decision for the abolition of books will be taken by senior army officials. The official said that at this stage, no book had been withdrawn from the West Point library and that the order of the “flag” extends to all the libraries of the army.

West Point’s decision comes after the US Naval Academy deleted nearly 400 pounds from the Nimitz library for similar concerns for Trump administration officials. The books included Maya Angelou I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, White Supremacy Group, published by Mitchell Young and the second coming of KKK: Ku Klux Klan from the 1920s and the American political tradition of Linda Gordon. In addition, work included violence and the police race: the effects of racial concentration events on attitudes with regard to racial relations, “written in 2016 by mine Gavin D. Jernigan.

Five days before the memo was sent by the army, two legislators declared that they had “great concern” about the books withdrawn from the Naval Academy in a letter to the Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.

“We want to understand if similar actions occur in West Point,” wrote the representative Adam Smith, the classification democrat of the Chamber Armed Services Committee and the representative Chrissy Houlahan, the best democrat of the Military Staff Sub-Comeding. “In addition, this reported book ban or any similar effort which could continue at the United States Military Academy has an alarming return to censorship of the McCarthy era.”

Another letter on the moves of the book was sent to the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who swore to withdraw the equipment from the Pentagon, saying during a meeting of the town hall of the Pentagon in February that the term “diversity is our strength”, is “the most stupid phrase in military history”.

“The Naval Academy's decision to go beyond the Nimitz library in various voices and points of view, in particular those written by and / or on black and LGBTQ, constitutes an unconstitutional censorship of politically disadvantaged ideas in direct conflict with a functional democracy” the Superintendent Yvette M. Davids. “Such censorship is particularly dangerous in an educational framework, where a critical investigation, intellectual diversity and an exhibition to a wide range of perspectives are necessary to educate future citizens-chefs. Although the Naval Academy is responsible for educating and cultivating cadets to be leaders of a pluralist country, he made a diversion of cadets by preventing access to critical information.”

