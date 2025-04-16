US Govt. The funding of the Miter CVE ends on April 16, a cybersecurity community on alert





Apr 16, 2025Ravie Lakshmananvulnerability Management / Incident response

The financing of the American government for the non -profit research giant to exploit and maintain its common program of vulnerabilities and exhibitions (CVE) will expire on Wednesday, an unprecedented development which could shake up one of the fundamental pillars of the global cybersecurity ecosystem.

The 25 -year CVE program is a precious tool for managing vulnerability, offering a de facto standard to identify, define and publicly catalog security defects publicly disclosed using IDS CVE. The program has listed more than 274,000 CVE recordings to date.

Yosry Barsoum, vice-president and director of the Center for Securing The Homeland (CSH), said that its funding “develops, exploits and modernize CVE programs and related programs, such as the enumeration of common weakness (CWE), expire”.

“If a breakdown of service should occur, we plan multiple impacts on CVE, including the deterioration of databases and national vulnerability opinions, tool providers, response operations to incidents and all kinds of critical infrastructure,” noted Barsoum in a letter sent to the members of the board of directors of CVE.

However, Barsoum stressed that the government continues to “make considerable efforts” to support the role of miter in the program and that Mite remains attached to CVE as a global resource.

The CVE program was launched in September 1999 and was led by Miter with the sponsorship of the US Department of Internal Security (DHS) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

In response to this decision, the Vulcheck cybersecurity company, which is a CVE numbering authority (CNA), announced that it proactively reserved 1,000 CVE for 2025 to help fill the void.

“A service break would probably degrade the databases and the opinions of national vulnerability,” said Jason Soroko, principal researcher in Santigo, in a press release shared with the Hacker News.

“This lance could negatively affect tool providers, response operations to incidents and critical infrastructure. Miter emphasizes its continuous commitment but warns against these potential impacts if the contract is not maintained.”

Tim Peck, principal researcher of threats at Securonix, told Hacker News that a Laps Laps could have massive consequences for the cybersecurity ecosystem where CNA and defenders may be unable to obtain or publish CVE, resulting in delays in vulnerability disclosure.

“In addition, the project to count common weakness (CWE) is vital for the classification and prioritization of software weakness,” said Peck. “Its judgment would affect secure coding practices and risk assessments. The CVE program is a fundamental infrastructure. It is not only a beautiful referable list '', it is a main resource for the coordination of vulnerability, prioritization and response efforts in the private sector, government and open source.”

Update – Cisa extends the CVE program contract in the midst of the financing crisis

The CISA intervened to extend funding to ensure the continuity of the CVE program, said the agency.

“The CVE program is invaluable for cyber community and a CISA priority,” he said in a statement. “Last night, the CISA executed the option period on the contract to ensure that there will be no spear in CVE critical services. We appreciate the patience of our partners and stakeholders.”

Development comes as a group of members of the board of directors of CVE announced the launch of the CVE Foundation, a non -profit organization created to secure the independence of the CVE program.

“The formation of the CVE Foundation marks a major step towards the elimination of a single failure point of the vulnerability management ecosystem and to ensure that the CVE program remains a global trust initiative and community -focused,” said the CVE Foundation.

“For the international cybersecurity community, this decision represents an opportunity to establish governance which reflects the worldwide nature of the landscape of threats today.”

Coinciding with the news of the closure of the CVE, the European Cybersecurity Union Agency (EISA) also launched a European database on vulnerability (EUVD), which “adopts a multiple-stage approach by collecting information on vulnerability accessible to the public from several sources”.

