British lawyer: Israel is doing the destruction of mankind in Gaza | Israel-Palestinian crash news





Ten British, including the dual citizens who served in the London and Israeli troops in London, England, are accused of war crimes in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Palestinian Human Rights Center and the Public Intervices Center, they are suspected of murder, eradication, civilian attacks, civilian attacks, deportation or forced population.

Michael Mansfield (83), a major British lawyer who caused various famous events throughout his career, was one of the documents that handed over the documents of the British lawyers, researchers, and Hagg, the king of human rights corporation.

Dozens of other lawyers, lawyers, researchers, and human rights practitioners signed a support letter, calling for the METS war crime team to investigate dissatisfaction.

For legal reasons, the name of the suspect, some work at the executive level, or the report was not disclosed. From October 7 to May 31, 2023, war crimes are documented in files, which are based on open source data and witness testimony.

Why do Al Jazeera think that legal efforts are still important for those involved in his views and onslaught of the Mansfield and Landmark events, the Gaza's Palestinians?

AL JAZEERA: What can you tell me about the case?

Michael Mansfield: The reason why you can't talk about the details is probably clear. [accused] You will immediately know who they are.

If the British people commit serious crimes abroad, they are responsible for investigation, arrest, prosecution and testing in the UK. This is not ordinary in that sense.

Of course, the bit of bit is related to war crimes and crimes against international crimes.

The UK must clearly investigate itself, or the International Criminal Court can investigate and claim.

It's not the only place in the world where that happens, but especially in the gaza, you can't know the degree of desolation. And in relation to that problem, the public is asking. What are we doing about it? What can we do about it?

International definitions and agreements on international human rights were established to prevent this from happening by intervening immediately after World War II.

[But] The UN's ability to intervene was triggered by major countries that were almost always opposed by Russia and the United States. The United Kingdom also sits in a fence and abstains most of these problems.

It is slow, but certainly, all principles related to law and rules -based democracy were essentially blamed in practicality.

The court has a state [allegedly behind war crimes] It looks immunity. They don't care about what the International Court can think of the International Criminal Court. [or the] International Judicial Court.

Al Jazeera: How did the researchers and lawyers in the report identify those who were accused because most monitors and observers could not enter the Gaza due to the current siege of Israel?

Mansfield: Connects individuals [to the alleged crimes] This is a problem. You should be able to provide enough evidence to the investigators that it is worth investigating.

They can say that we can't do this. Too difficult. Then they can pass the International Criminal Court with more resources.

It is called the Berkeley Protocol, which focuses on how to collect evidence from publicly available sources.

The publicly available source can be AL JAZEERA. [footage]. Someone can take a selfie on your own phone.

This study has already been carried out to ensure that the data of this 10 is enough to determine whether the police can do more work.

AL JAZEERA: This month, Hungary withdrew from the International Criminal Court and issued an arrest warrant after Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israeli's visit. If a global institution to support the Human Rights Law is threatened, the decision is avoided, and the massacre continues in the same place as Gaza. How can you affect your legal efforts like you?

Mansfield: I think they are changing to the people they care for.

My words, they do not change the perpetrators. They never have it. And they were under the Nuremberg trial at the end of World War II.

As a lawyer, I can't say that I just sat down and wasting my career for 55 years. I can say that people have worked hard to get the situation.

The law could not be delivered. The law is there, and the institution is there, but there are many ways for people to be responsible until the government starts respect for the rule of law and does not ignore it. As a lawyer and a member of the public thinking, we must be ready for the authorities to do their own work. Because if we do not do it, there will be no other people, and it will just worsen.

The basic freedom that you and I can enjoy the freedom, sports, and language of the association. What I mean is that you can live on the other side of the world. But if your rights are attacked in this way, my rights can be attacked by me nor I nor me. Do not make a mistake. It may be next when you wake up there.

That kind of approach to human rights is not a kind of awake topic that some free lawyers think. Others fought hard. The lawyers of the past fought very hard to build everything.

AL JAZEERA: Do you classify what happens in Gaza as massacre?

I am. There is no question.

In this particular case, if you have attacked yourself in a homestage or personally attacked by someone else, you have the right to defend yourself, but only one point.

If you have attacked with someone holding a wooden spoon, you can't use a machine gun to kill them. This was much bigger beyond self -defense.

Of course they [aggressors, in this case Israel] Always justify it and say it is self -defense, but they must only see what they did.

Many victims are women, babies, children, doctors and journalists. They are individuals protected by law. If they are not a combatant, they should not be destroyed in this way.

In my opinion, it is obviously massacre [Israeli officials] It was very clear in various statements. They talk about larger Israel. There is a political ambition behind everything, not everything. [Israeli military] And I think that's a considerable ratio.

[They] Obviously they adhere to the principle that they want to see wiping from the branches. They want to restore the Trump Empire to Libiera Resort.

I went beyond that.

[Note: The International Court of Justice said in January 2024 that it was plausible that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.]

AL JAZEERA: How do you look back at this moment?

Mansfield: I hope it will bring some changes in people's hearts and minds.

World leaders have the right to do something about it, and I am our own prime minister [UK Premier Keir Starmer] You have to do more than he does.

Originally, we [the UK] I opposed the arrest warrant problem. But it was before [Conservative] Government and timing [Labours] STARMER was elected, and he changed it. He was one step in the right direction because he withdrew his opposition on behalf of Britain.

I actually look back and think that thousands of people have been revealed for the march. Since thousands of people are angry, angry, and desperate around the world, make the law in a way that the highest prosecution will live the law not only to Israel but also for other perpetrators. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, Russia and Ukraine.

We had to continue to take care of it. You can't escape from it. You can't hide in your bedroom. Oh, I did not start this. No, if you don't, but if you are a member of mankind, you are afraid of being responsible.

If I don't spend every time I wake up, I will work hard to maintain what others have set from the beginning. [the rule of law]I think it would have failed.

I hope you can't get away from it, and whatever politicians hope, everyone will fly because they give up. I think of it [about] Create a well to realize that there is no place to go because politicians are not actually supported.

You should be able to do as many things as possible, to participate and participate. That's all expected. Once you do that, you find that hundreds of and thousands of others do the same thing, and in the end politicians vote here. We recommend doing the right thing.

The opinion always keeps moving opinions and flames alive.

AL JAZEERA: How do you summarize the in progress?

Mansfield: I will describe it as a mass assault and destruction of mankind. Not worse than that.

AL JAZEERA: You solved a famous event, such as representing the family of Stephen Lawrence, and the black British teenagers were stabbed by racist attacks and six Birminghams were arrested in the Irish group in 1974.

Mansfield: The impact and impact on the community. The Lawrence case has now had a great influence on the community as it was at the time. It has a much greater problem than the terrible Stephen Lawrence.

It wasn't on the TV screen like Gaza and did not see the kind of destruction that can be seen in Gaza, but it had a similar influence on people.

And there were other cases. It is not just about one individual or thousands of people. It is about the impact on the principle of fairness.

Note: This interview has been edited for clarity and simplicity.

