Are the United States in recession? 3 signs that economists look at.

In the United States, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is the official referee of what constitutes a recession, taking into account different economic indicators, including growth. The organization defines a recession as a significant decrease in economic activity that spreads in the economy, generally lasts more than a few months, but not always.

The great recession technically started in December 2007 following the global financial krach, but the NBER did not recognize it as as in December following. The COVVI-19 recession lasted less than three months, from February 2020, but it was only declared in June.

So, is it possible that the United States is already experiencing a recession caused by President Donald Trumps Prices, but we don't know it yet yet?

Economists say it is possible, and they are looking for signs that go beyond sustained negative economic growth, which can only be seen with hindsight.

This is important for Americans who make daily financial decisions, as well as for companies that provide a potentially difficult neighborhood with the implementation of Trumps prices.

Whether it was two or three months, were looking back and said: were the United States in a recession or not? Will be a really important question, said Michael Madowitz, principal economist at the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive economic reflection group. But also, it is quite reasonable to be like, I do not need to wait until these answers understand if my local economy is getting worse.

Here are three indicators that economists look at.

1) Consumer confidence decreases

If the United States is experiencing a recession, it would be different from recessions in the recent past. This time, Madowitz said it would be a direct result of the asset prices to reduce consumer demand. Usually, external factors first affect companies, then take place to consumers. (Although the COVVI-19 recession was also exceptional in this regard.)

Usually we think of things as going to the company and by hitting the consumer, said Madowitz. In this case, it's almost the opposite. Its 100% on the consumer side, because we hammer the consumer side.

While consumers are planning higher prices due to prices, a monthly survey of the University of Michigan has shown that consumers' feeling fell 11% in April to 50.8 lower than it was during the great recession or during the Pandemic COVID-19.

You see retail sales start to really weaken, and it will get worse as the prices are triggered, Harry Holzer, work economist at Georgetown University and member of the Brookings Institution.

From there, Holzer said that it expects cascade effects: companies could respond to the drop in consumer demand and higher costs with payroll layoffs. This could increase unemployment and leave the Americans with even less money to spend.

2) The bond market flashes a warning panel

Before Trump fell back on some of his prices last week, the yields of the US Treasury overturned. It was a red flag that investors lost confidence in the strength of the American economy and the US dollar.

Usually, when the markets expect a long -term recession [Treasury] Interest rates drop, but they fired last week because he is now starting to affect confidence in the dollar, Holzer said.

Treasury yields have continued to be volatile during the days that are not likely to recover entirely in the short term, even if Trump fell further on prices. This is because the American economy now seems to be subject to the whims of a man who has what the economist called a totally deceived understanding of the economy and history.

Consequently, investors wonder if it is worth taking the risk of flowing more money on the American market. This uncertainty does not disappear if soon.

3) gas prices drop and probably not for a good reason

While many Americans want the gas prices to drop, the fact that they go around $ 3 the gallon may not be a good sign. Rather, it could be an indicator that the world economy quickly goes south, said Madowitz.

The price of average gas in the United States is about $ 3.02 Gallon from Monday, the lowest in years. The White House argued that Trump brings an economic relief essential to American families.

But it is worth knowing why gas prices drop so quickly. It is not because of energy policies prevail; Historically, these types of drops have been associated with a lower economic activity, if not a pure and simple recession.

It is not cochered, when oil prices dropped because people did not go, said Madowitz. This is the drop in oil prices because people are like, it seems really bad for growth everywhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/economy/408873/us-recession-trump-tariffs-economist-projection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

