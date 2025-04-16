British deals to exchange people looking for asylum in dialogue with England | Immigration and asylum





The British and French governments are involved in early stories about profit contracts related to two countries that exchange people looking for asylum.

Officials discussed the pilot system, which would be sent back to France by a few who crossed the channel to the UK as an irregular means.

The United Kingdom will accept the limited number of people who have the right to be in the UK, especially those with family unification cases in France.

Home office insiders reported the meeting positively at the first financial time.

KEIR STARMERS GOVERNMENM has been undergrounded after the number of small boat arrivals has increased compared to the end of this year. The threat of NIGEL FARAGES Reform Party, critical of labor progress in immigration, occupies political strategists in NO 10.

A home office spokesman said the government is strengthening cooperation with France and other European countries.

Lilian Greenwood Transportation Minister asked about this agreement.

She told Sky News: not a short -term problem. This will really work hard to deal with organized gangs that prefer people.

Of course, it will include dialogue with our opponents on the European continent.

Greenwood was under pressure on the return agreement, Greenwood said: I can see that the French government and we are discussing how to prevent the terrible and dangerous transactions of people all over the United Kingdom.

Until this year, 705 people, who had the most irregular arrivals a day, have a channel on Tuesday on Tuesday.

The total system is still lower than the highest number per day. 1,305 people on September 3, 2022.

The latest figures bring a total of 8,888 cumulative arrivals in 2025.

This was 42% higher than last year. The total number of totals, with a total of 6,265, and a total of 4,899 people, 2023 was 81% higher than the stage.

Since the channel crossing data began to be recorded in 2018, more arrivals have been recorded from January to 2025 than the four months of the four months.

Starmer said he tried to reach a return contract with the EU before he took power, but that the transaction was not yet concrete.

Starmer wants to make a plan to break the voters irregular migration to the UK and break the gangs that transport the asylums to the waterway by crossing the channel from a small boat.

Prior to Brexit, the UK was a party to the EUS Dublin regulations, and of which people must handle exile in the first blocked countries.

But many EU countries, like Italy, do not apply Dublin rules.

The United Kingdom and France already have a wide range of border management partnerships called Le Touquet Agency, and the United Kingdom has agreed to pay France between 2023 and 2026 in return for more intense police monitoring of the channel.

Former conservative Suella Braverman failed to sign a return contract with France in 2022.

Home office spokesman said: It is clear that the Prime Minister and the Minister of Home Affairs must work closely with the British and France to prevent dangerous small boat intersections in especially important law enforcement cooperation.

We have already agreed to deploy new elite officers on the coast, launch professional intelligence departments, increase the number of police officers, and introduce new power to intervene in the French authorities.

We are strengthening cooperation with France and other European countries facing the same challenge by exploring fresh and innovative measures to dismantle the business model of crime gangs.

