Technological actions decrease after Nvidia said that the new US controls on the AI ​​chip exports will cost it $ 5.5 billion





Bangkok (AP) actions in computer flea manufacturers were collapsed on Wednesday after Nvidia said that more strict US government controls on computer flea exports used for artificial intelligence will cost him an additional $ 5.5 billion.

The company, which announced on Monday that it would produce its super computers for artificial intelligence in the United States for the first time, said that the government had told it that its H20 integrated circuits and others of a similar bandwidth would be subject to license requirements for the indefinite future.

In a regulatory file, NVIDIA said the government said the controls relate to the risks in which products can be used or diverted to a supercomputer in China.

The actions of Nvidia and Rival Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices each dropped by around 6% in morning trading on Wednesday.

AP Audio: Technological actions drop after Nvidia said that new American AI exports on AI exports will cost it $ 5.5 billion

The AP correspondent, Donna Warders, reports on a pre-commercial collapse in stocks for manufacturers of computer chips according to more strict commands on exports of computer flea.

AMD said in a regulatory file on Tuesday that export controls could potentially cause an $ 800 million inventory, purchase commitments and related reserves.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that its new export license requirements concerned Nvidia H20, the AMDS Mi308 fleas and their equivalents. Trade said that he is committed to acting on the presidents' directive to protect our national and economic security.

Asian technology giants have also experienced big declines. The manufacturer of Advancest equipment equipment The shares dropped 6.7% in Tokyo, Disco Corp. lost 7.6% and Taiwans TSMC dropped by 2.4%.

The new of the new checks has taken place after senator Elizabeth Warren urged the secretary of trade Howard Luxe to impose restrictions on exports from Nvidia H20 and other AI advances to China.

I write with much concern about the information according to which the Department of Commerce has interrupted its plan to restrict the export of powerful advanced ia chips like Nvidia H20 to the People's Republic of China (PRC), Warren wrote in a letter published on the website of the American Senate Committee on Banks, Housing and Urban Affairs.

He said former president Joe Biden had not included the H20 fleas in the checks that his administration has placed on advanced chip exports.

The emergence of the Chinas deep AI chatbot in January has renewed concerns about how China could use advanced fleas to help develop its own AI capacities.

NVIDIA said on Monday that it had ordered more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test its Blackwell chips specializing in Arizona and IA superordinators in Texas, part of an investment that the company declared will produce up to half a billion dollars in IA infrastructure over the next four years.

The announcement was made after President Donald Trump and other officials said that electronics tariff exemptions such as smartphones and laptops were just temporary suspended until the managers develop a new tariff approach specific to the semiconductor industry.

Trump claimed Nvidia's decision as a victory for his efforts to extend manufacturing in the United States

