The London Supreme Court ruled that women's legal justice was biologically born.

Wednesday's ruling is the peak of the long -term legal battle that began in Scotland in 2018. But after President Trump's ban on transgender people in military service, President Trump has a great influence on transgender people across the UK, when similar legal issues in the United States are in progress.

What does the ruling mean?

Five judges in the court ruled 88 pages. In that, they say, “The concept of sex is binary, man is a woman or man.”

Judge Patrick Hodge, vice president of the Supreme Court, said, “The unanimous decision of the court is that the terms of 'women' and 'sex' refer to biological sexual intercourse with biological women.

They ruled that the gender perception certificate issued by the government, which can provide legal perception to the new gender of the individual, is not enough to qualify for all the gender -based protection applied by the 2010 British law of equality.

How did this case begin?

In 2018, the law was passed by the Congress of Scotland, with its own legislative department, one of the four countries in the UK. This law demanded that half of the members of the board of directors of all Scotland public organizations became women. And it was included as a part of a transgender woman with a gender recognition certificate, which is partially identified as a woman.

However, the Gender Critical Feminist Group challenged the law in the court of women Scotland. They said they could affect women's single sex services, including abusive victims, hospitals and shelters for sports. So they sued the state, restricting the protection of sexual foundations for those who were born, and later lost the case in the Scottish court.

But today, the Supreme Court, the UK's leading judicial agency, unanimously ignored the initial decision of the Scottish Court.

What is the reaction?

This ruling was regarded as a victory of gender critics and was hit by activists on transgender rights.

In court, supporters for female Scotland cheered, punched air, hugged and cried.

“This was a really long road.” “Sex is practical, and women are now for women's services and spaces for women, and we are very grateful to the Supreme Court for this ruling.”

But Judge HODGE warned the court's ruling that “the victory of a group in our society was not seen by sacrificing others.”

The British law still provides protection to transgender people and protects not only discrimination through the protected characteristics of gender residential allocation, but also protects the protection of direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and gender acquisition, ”HODGE said.

The British government welcomed the ruling, saying, “It brings clarity and confidence to women and service providers.” “The single sex space will be protected by law and will always be protected by the government.”

Charity Scotland Transfl which is called to supporters, “Don't panic.”

The group said in a statement posted on social media, “There will be a lot of commentary that this decision is likely to deliberately exaggerate the effects of all transformed people's lives.”

“Please find each other and each other today.”

NPR producer Fatima Al-Kassab has contributed to this report in London.

