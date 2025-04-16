



Washington today, the Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) department designates an independent teapot refinery based in China Shandong Shengxing Chemical Co., Ltd. For its role in the purchase of more than a billion dollars in Iranian crude oil, notably with a front company for Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). OFAC also impose additional sanctions on several companies and ships responsible for facilitating Iranian oil shipments in China as part of the Irans shadow fleet.

Any refinery, business or broker choosing to buy Iranian oil or facilitate the oil trade of Irans himself at risk, said the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. The United States undertakes to disrupt all the actors who support the Irans oil supply chain, which the regime uses to support its proxies and terrorist partners.

Today's measures are taken under the Executive Decree (EO) 13902, which targets the Irans Petroleum and Petrochemistry sectors, and is the second action OFACS against a teapot which bought Iranian crude oil. This also marks the sixth cycle of sanctions targeting Iranian oil sales since the president published the presidential memorandum 2 (NSPM-2), instituting a maximum economic pressure campaign on Iran.

The OFAC also issues a notice of sanctions updated to help the global navigation and maritime industry to identify the escape practices of sanctions related to the shipping of Iranian-original oil, petroleum products or petrochemical products and to the implementation of best practices of compliance of sanctions to protect itself against such risks of sanctions.

Independent refinery buying Iranian oil

Shandong Shengxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shandong Shengxing) is an independent teapot refinery in the Shandong province which has received dozens of Iranian crude oil deliveries worth more than a billion dollars of the shadow fleet, some of which were sanctioned for their role (IMO 92120), including Nyantara Nyantara. (IMO 9265744) and Lake Brava recently sanctioned (IMO 9232876).

Between March 2020 and January 2023, Shandong Shengxing sent more than $ 800 million in wire transfers to China Oil and Petroleum Company Limited (COPC). COPC was an IRGC-QF front company that helped sell Iranian oil in China. COPC has laundered billions through the American financial system in support of the IRGC-QF, of which $ 108 million was seized by the United States Ministry of Justice.

Shandong Shengxing is appointed in accordance with the OE 13902 for having operated in the oil sector of the Iranian economy.

Maintain pressure on the shadow fleet

Iran is based on a network of ownership and management companies to manage a phantom fleet of oil tankers who make ship transfers to obscure Irans oil shipments to China. The Cameroon-Flagged Reston (IMO 9265744), and the Panama-Flagged Bestla (IMO 9295593), Egret (IMO 9283801), Nyantara (IMO 9242120), and Rani (IMO 9250907), Have Shipped Billions of Dollars Worth of Iranian Oil, included to china-based refineries, vital generating returned for the Iranian regime and its proxies.

At the beginning of 2025, the Reston received more than a million barrels of Iranian oil transfers involving sanctioned oil tankers, including WEN YAO (IMO 9288095) and Fiona (IMO 9365752), which were sanctioned on October 11, 2024 and February 24, 2025.

At the beginning of 2025, the bestla received approximately two million barrels of Iranian oil via a ship transfer to ship sanctioned Atila (IMO 9233753), which was previously known as Hecate and sanctioned on April 4, 2024 for its role of Iranian oil involving the Iranian military company Sepehr Energy Jahan Part.

At the beginning of 2025, Egret made a transfer of ship to Iranian oil ship of the National Petroleum Dune sanctioned from the National Iranian Tankery Company (NITC) (IMO 9569712) near Indonesian waters.

Finally, at the beginning of 2025, the Nyantara received hundreds of thousands of Iranian Salvia oil barrels (IMO 9569700), which was sanctioned on October 11, 2024. The Rani also received hundreds of thousands of Iranian oil barrels from NITC sanctioned Nitc Tanker derya (IMO 9569700) China oil in China.

Oceanic Orbitory Incorporated, based in Panama, is the owner of the Reston, while the pro mission BHD, based in Malaysia, is the ship manager, operator and technical manager of the Reston. Bestla Company Limited, based in the Marshall Islands, is the registered owner, the ship manager and the Bestla commercial operator. Dexiang Shipping Co., based in Hong Kong, is the registered owner of the Egret. Civic Capital Shipping Inc., based in Panama, Starboard Shipping Inc. and Oceanic Orbit Incorporated are the registered owners of Nyantara, Rani and Reston, respectively.

OFAC designates Oceanic Orbit Incorporated, Pro Mission SDN BHD, Bestla Company Limited, Dexiang Shipping Co., Limited, Civic Capital Shipping Inc. and Starboard Shipping Inc. in accordance with the OE 13902 for having operated in the oil sector of the Iranian economy.

OFAC identifies Reston, Bestla, Egret, Nyantara and Rani as a blocked property in which Oceanic Orbit Incorporated, Bestla Company Limited, Dexiang Shipping Co., Limited, Civic Capital Shipping Inc. and Starboard Shipping Inc. have respectively.

Sanctions the implications

Following today's action, all property and interest in the ownership of the designated persons described above in the United States or in possession or control of American persons are blocked and must be reported to the OFAC. In addition, all the entities held, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50% or more by one or more blocked people are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt, American sanctions generally prohibit all transactions by American or inside (or transit) the United States which involves any good or interest in the ownership of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Violations of American sanctions can lead to the taxation of civil or criminal sanctions on American and foreign people. OFAC can impose civil sanctions for infringements of sanctions on a strict responsibility. OFAC Economic Sanctions Application Directives provide more information on the application of OFAC for American economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other people may risk exposure to sanctions to engage in certain transactions or activities with designated or otherwise blocked people.

The power and integrity of the SOFAC sanctions come not only from the OFACS capacity to designate and add people to the list of NTCs, but also from its desire to withdraw people from the list of NTCs in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to cause a positive change in behavior. For more information concerning the process of deleting an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to the OFCACs posed the question 897 frequently asked here and to submit a request for referral, click here.

Click here for more information on designated entities and ships identified today.

