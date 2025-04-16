Prices will reach the American economy and increase prices





American economic growth will be reached and prices will increase for consumers due to new prices on goods entering the country, warned the head of the American central bank.

Jerome Powell, president of the federal reserve, said that the import taxes recently announced by President Donald Trump were larger than the bank had provided it, going beyond the upper end of its estimates.

His comments followed a period of unrest in the world's stock markets while investors reacted to the trade rates in force and the climbing of the trade war between the United States and China.

Powell has said that household and companies have declared a “sharp decline” of their feeling on economic prospects, largely due to tariff concerns.

Since his return to his duties, Trump has delighted a trade war by introducing a 10% tax on goods imported into the United States of the vast majority of countries.

He increased more prices with China by putting a 145% tax on Chinese products, although there are exemptions for smartphones. China retaliated with 125% tariffs on American products. The White House said on Wednesday that when new prices are added to those existing, samples from certain Chinese products could reach 245%.

“The level of pricing increases announced so far is considerably greater than expected,” Powell said in his most standard warning on the effects of the new tariff diet.

“The same goes for economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth.”

The American president said that prices will stimulate American manufacturing and jobs, but the stock markets have been frightened.

Powell said on Wednesday that the impact of Trump administration changes in trade as well as immigration, budgetary policy and the US economy regulations have remained “very uncertain”.

The three main American stock markets underwent Sharp falls on Wednesday. The Dow Jones dropped by 1.73%, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ ended the day down 2.24% and 3.07% respectively.

But perhaps more concerning the Trump administration than the actions and actions that plunged into value was the increase in the number of investors who spilled the debt of the American government.

The increase in the effective interest rate that the US government had to pay on its obligations would have contributed to the president's decision to suspend certain higher rates.

Governments sell obligations – mainly due – to borrow money from financial markets and in return, they pay interest.

The United States does not normally see high interest rates on its debt, because its obligations are considered a safe investment, but on Wednesday, rates increased again in a sign, investors continued to lose confidence in the largest economy in the world.

Powell said on Wednesday that despite uncertainty and rots on the markets, “the American economy is still in a solid position”.

For the moment, he said, the Fed could maintain its stable reference interest rate “to wait for greater clarity before considering the adjustments”.

The Fed reference interest rate is currently set between 4.25% and 4.5%, where it has been the case since December after a series of rate drops at the end of last year.

The central bank was attacked by Trump for unchanged conservation rates. The president's campaign promises included calls for interest rates to relieve borrowers.

If prices increase inflation, as many economists await it, the Fed may decide to hold or even increase rates. Wednesday, traders kept their bets, it will continue to reduce rates this year.

But the Fed also has a mandate to maintain maximum employment as well as stable prices.

If it is captured between the increase in inflation and the increase in the unemployment rate, Powell said that “we would consider how far the economy is from each objective”, then examine “potentially different time horizons” to control prices and reduce the unemployment rate.

“While this great Chicagoan Ferris Bueller noted it,” Life Moves fairly quickly, “he added.

