



Hong Kong CNN –

The Hong Kongs postal service will cease to manage the packages from or going to the United States, in the latest reproduction in the midst of an increasing trade war between Washington and Beijing.

In a statement published on Wednesday announcing the decision, the Hong Kong government quoted US President Donald Trumps last week to eliminate the so-called minimis exception for the city published articles in the United States. The exemption applied to international shipments worth $ 800 or less in the United States.

The United States is unreasonable, intimidating and imposing prices abusive, the government said in the press release. The public in Hong Kong should be ready to pay exorbitant and unreasonable costs due to unreasonable USS acts and intimidation.

The government said the postal service, Hongkong Post, would stop accepting the packages transported by the sea with an immediate effect and would stop taking airborne packages from April 27. Other postal articles containing only documents, for example letters, will not be affected.

The relocation of reprisals means that Hong Kong companies and individuals will have to pay private letters such as Fedex and DHL to deliver packages, which increases consumers' costs in addition to American samples.

A DHL spokesperson told CNN that he would continue to treat shipments in the United States, monitor the situation and work with customers to help them follow the latest changes.

CNN contacted Fedex and UPS to comment.

Trump has signed an executive decree earlier this month, increasing prices on goods worth $ 800 or less sent by China, including Hong Kong, arguing that it was used by retailers to avoid import taxes and customs inspections.

Initially, the exemption was to expire and these goods had to face prices of 30% on May 2. But Trumps Trumps The last decree of last week increased the rates to 120% (or a postal cost of $ 100 from May 2, which increases to $ 200 on June 1).

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city, has long been known as a free and open international commercial port, which charges minimum imports and a sales tax. Previously, he had a special commercial status with the United States, which allowed the city's goods to be submitted to lower prices and to a customs process distinct from that of the goods of continental China.

Trump revoked special commercial status in 2020 during his first administration, expressing concerns concerning cities deteriorating freedom and autonomy while Beijing repressed the demonstrations and imposed a national security law on the financial center.

While tensions are glowing between Washington and Beijing, Hong Kong is increasingly caught in the cross fires. Hong Kong exports are now subject to the same 145% rate that the Trump administration tasted imports from China, even if the city decided not to follow Bekins by retalling with a 125% levy on American imports.

The leader of Hong Kongs, John Lee, who was selected for the post by a pro-Beijing committee widely appointed by the government, joined Chinese officials on Tuesday to retaliate in Washington with severe refutation.

The reckless repression of the United States against China and Hong Kong has become a frenzy, he said in a television address during a national security event.

They use trade as a weapon to impose a so-called reciprocal rate of 145% in Hong Kong, which shows not only that the United States is full of errors, but also demonstrates the true face of self-proclaimed American hegemony, he said.

The director general of Hong Kong said that the city intended to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization against American prices. China says that it has already filed a complaint with the World Trade organization, saying that measures violate the WTO rules.

This story has been updated with additional reports and context.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/15/business/hong-kong-suspends-postal-service-to-us-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos