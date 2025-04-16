UKS's largest Jewish body member blames Israel's offensive in Gaza.





Dozens of UKS's largest Jewish representative agencies began to attack the Israeli government, which resumed the attack from Gaza, and warned that the soul of Israel was torn.

In a public letter, 36 members of the UK Jews said they could not stand or silence this new life and loss of livelihoods.

They also condemned violence against the Palestinians in the occupied Westbank. They warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus had a top priority.

The souls of Israel are torn, and we have fear of the future of the Jewish board of directors, the fear of the future of Israel, which we love and closely related. Silence is considered a support for policies and actions that violate our Jewish values.

The letter, published in the Financial Times, is the first public show for the 18 -month war against Israel about Hamas from the members of the board of directors, suggesting that the cracks are increased among the British Jewish communities on how to respond to the Netana Huss Hasrine policy.

The signators of the letter promoted the board of directors with more than 300 elected delegates to announce the statement to criticize Netanafus' decision to resume Israel's offensive last month. This movement shattered a two -month ceasefire contract that Hamas agreed to release hostages.

But in order for the board of directors to criticize the Israeli government, the agents wrote a public letter.

Harriett Goldenberg, the vice -chairman and one of the signators of Boards International Division, is afraid of being unfaithful to the FT, but we think it is essential to speak as a British Jew.

Otherwise we take the risk of public offering. She said in the Jewish history that silence is not a good thing.

When I asked about this letter, the board of directors was a variety of organizations and others would emphasize Hamas's basic responsibility for this terrible situation.

This diversity is no different from Israel's politics, and unlike Israel's politics, democratic democratic culture is seeing a fierce exchange of this extreme life and death.

According to Israeli officials, the British Jewish community has been greatly chasing Israel since the war exploded after Hamass's attack on October 7, 2023.

However, there have been a lot of concerns among the members of the board of directors to the remaining hostage, the fate of the remaining hostages, the humanitarian disaster of the Gaza, the attack of the Israeli attack of the Westbank, and the Netanyahu revival of the controversial judicial reform.

Another sign, Baron Frankal, said that the signing country shows a large number of numerous numbers of shares such concerns, but it will not be so openly speaking for various reasons.

Netana Hu criticized the armed group that refused to change the conditions of the ceasefire contract, claiming that he was pursuing war to destroy Hamas and to pressure the group to solve more hostages in the group.

In this letter, the agents warned that the independence of the Israeli judicial system was fiercely attacked. They also described the Israeli police as more and more similar to the militia, and explained that the oppressive law is developing because provocative party populism divides Israeli society.

The letter added that the Israeli government's most extremists have publicly encouraged violence against Westbank's Palestinians, interfere with the Palestinian economy, and built more new settlements.

The agents linked the decision of Netanafus, who decided to resume the war with Itamar Ben-Gvir, partially in the war with the first national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who resigned when the government signed a suspended ceasefire in January.

He joined the ruling association immediately after Israel forced a complete siege against Gaza.

According to Palestinian health officials, Israel's offensive against Gaza has already killed more than 50,000 people.

We return to the cruel war and kill 15 years of age [Gazan] Mentioning Israel's attack on Gaza's emergency workers last month, he said that the number of paramedics and mass tombs can be rewritten and the risk is normal.

We oppose the war … we said that we are longing for the day after this dispute that can begin reconciliation.

