Japan has placed itself for discussions on the guinea pig trade with us after Donald Trumps Price

The Negotiator of the first trade in Japan went to Washington for interviews on the prices of Donald Trumps, in one of the first tests of white houses, the desire to conclude agreements on samples with American trade partners.

Tokyo is the first capital to have obtained face-to-face talks with the Trump administration after the American president announced expensive reciprocal rates on dozens of nations earlier this month, before suspending them for 90 days.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote on his Truth social platform that he would personally attend the meeting, alongside the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Japan arrives today to negotiate prices, the cost of military support and commercial equity, he wrote, adding: I hope that something can be developed, which is good (great!) For Japan and the United States!

The diplomats said that Japan's status as a guinea pig in talks could give it an advantage over other countries, although uncertainty has remained on what Trump administration hopes to achieve. The Japanese exchange excess with the United States is among the 10 largest in the world.

All the uncertainty of the past few weeks, the armaments of the prices and the language of the trade war in all this, we have not seen correctly what Trump wants this to lead, said a person close to the preparations for talks.

Japan may not take advantage of this position, but its big contribution can be on the front line when clarified, they added.

Ryosei Akazawa's two -day visit comes after the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba said a potential national crisis to exchange Trumps prices.

The taxation of American presidents of a reciprocal duty of 24% in Tokyo was ranked due to the status of Japan as a faithful military ally and the largest foreign investor in the United States in the past five years.

Despite the later break, Japan still faces a 25% price on car exports to the United States, as well as the 10% reference levy imposed on most of the Americas Trade.

Takeshi Niinami, president of the Japan Association of Corporate Healing, said that the choice of Bessent as an American main negotiator reported that Washington would probably push Japan to solve the weakness of the yen. The United States also wants to stabilize the market for American treasury bills, in which the Japanese state holds approximately 1.1 TN as a currency reserves.

People familiar with the situation said that the United States had reported several priorities for talks, including discussing the means for Japan to import its liquefied natural gas.

They said Washington also wanted to stimulate access to the Japanese market to American products such as rice and wheat, and approach safety standards for cars which, according to the United States, make sale in Japan difficult.

The US Treasury did not answer a question about the priorities of Trump teams for talks.

Tokyo officials said Japan was ready to discuss a range of problems, including buying more weapons in the United States, investing infrastructure in the country and in collaboration in naval construction.

In 2019, the Minister of Japan at the time, Shinzo Abe, became known as Trump Whisperer for his close relations with the President concluded a trade agreement with the United States.

ABE has only succeeded in ensuring the relaxation of certain restrictions on certain American agricultural products and in concluding an agreement on digital trade. However, Trump described the agreement as phenomenal, and the Japanese chief was able to present it at the national level as proof of close ties between countries.

We have a lot of cards this time but the last time [during the previous Trump administration] was totally different in terms of negotiation scene, said Niinami.

Several experts said Japan would put American rates by car on its priority list. Japan will probably focus on the test of taking a break from the automotive prices, Matt Goodman, an expert in American-Japanese economic relations, told foreign relations council. But car rates will probably be the most difficult thing for Trump to decrease.

Tobias Harris, founder of Japan Foresight political risks provident, said that the lack of clarity on the objectives of the American parties for talks put Japan and Ishiba in a difficult position compared to the situation under ABE.

I don’t think there are fast stuff there. If the United States wants real concessions on agriculture, which is not something that can be settled quickly in the best of cases, and that is not likely, said Harris.

And I don't have the impression that there is a desire for Tokyo to turn around and get a bad deal for Japan, he added. It is a really difficult line for Ishiba to walk. If they do what the United States wants, there will be a national price.

Jeff Kingston, an American foreign policy expert at Temple University in Japan, said that the issues of talks had been increased by anxiety in Japan about American commitment to regional stability in Asia, where it is the main security player.

The Trump administration’s recent actions said Kingston and other analysts have particularly unstable Japan, which depends on the United States for its defense.

In particular, Trumps' position on the invasion of Ukraine Russia has raised concerns that the United States could be more reluctant to engage militarily in a potential Chinese attack against Taiwan.

At the same time, Japanese economies relate to exports make it very vulnerable to global recessions and to any effiloche of the international order.

The Japanese must speak hard for domestic consumption, but when it really comes down, they will do everything that must be done to keep Trump next door, said Kingston. The difficulty is that Trump uses uncertainty as a weapon in negotiations, and Japan is unable to play.

