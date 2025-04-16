The legal definition of women is biological gender, the UK's best court.





The UKS Supreme Court ruled in the equality law that the definition of women is a bio -born woman and activists on the rights of transgender.

The Supreme Court found that in unanimous decisions, the anti -discrimination law found that the meaning of women was not expanded to a trans woman with a gender certificate.

The decision closely observed on Wednesday was welcomed by organizations that campaigned for priority of sexual rights, but raised concerns that protection against transgender people could be undermined.

Sexual relationships with women in the Equal Act shows biological sexual intercourse with biological women.

But he added: We advise you to read this judgment as a victory of a group of our society, sacrificing other groups of other groups. Not so.

He said the equality law was protected by transgender people about discrimination and harassment.

The British government said the ruling provides clarity and trust to women and service providers such as hospitals, refugees and sports clubs. The single sex space is protected by law and will always be protected by the government.

The Supreme Court's ruling, which has jurisdiction over the United Kingdom, comes from the long -term legal battle in Scotland.

The Women's Scotland (FWS) Campaign Group (FWS) challenged the Scotland government in 2018 on legislation to increase the number of women in public institutions.

The London Supreme Court judge has ruled the legal definition of female PA.

The FWS first succeeded in challenging the law, which included a transformed trans a woman in the definition of women. The court, held in Edinburgh, ruled in 2022 that the issue was beyond the Legal authorities of the Scottish Parliament.

In response to the ruling, however, the Scotland government said that the meaning of women under the Equal Act was extended to a person with a sex certificate, changing the approach to issuing legal guidelines.

The FWS challenged this guideline for mentioning the biological meaning of the gender according to the Equal Act, and the Scottish government exaggerated its power by virtually redefining women's meaning. The Scottish Court refused the FWSS challenge, but the case went to the UK Supreme Court.

This problem was the subject of fierce political debate and was a division between labor and conservatives ahead of the general election last summer.

Keir Starmer said that women could have a penis. Tories, on the other hand, promised to revise the equality law to define the protected characteristics of sex by biological gender.

On Wednesday, Kemi Badenoch, a former woman and equality minister, said:

Her party demanded that the government would clarify all the existing guidelines as a result of the ruling.

Chelsea Feeney, a lawyer of law firm Stevens & Bolton, said that ruling would be mentioned in many disputes. Employers may have to review human resource policies to meet women's updated definitions, she said.

He added that policies related to single sexual spaces can exclude transgender people in areas that do not match biological gender.

Elizabeth McGlone, a management partner of Didlaw, described it as a huge meaning.

Employers now consider the inclusive policy regarding women's facilities and understand women who mean biological women for the purpose of equality, she said.

Scottish Greens has been a big deal for human rights and a big hit against the most marginalized people in our society.

Maggie Chapman MSP said that it can remove important protection and many transformers and loved ones will be deeply unstable.

Scotland's first minister John Swinney said he would be involved in the influence of the ruling in X's position. He said that protecting all rights will support our actions, he said.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, the chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, is expected to be deployed before the Congress before the summer rest, acting on the modified working norms.

