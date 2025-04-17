



The UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the British Equality Act defined women as biologically born women.

Patrick Hodge Supreme Court Judge said, “The term 'women' and 'sex' of equal law refer to biological women.

Five Supreme Court judges unanimously passed the ruling.

According to the ruling, a transgender woman who identifies a gender recognition certificate (GRC) is not considered a woman according to the British equality law.

The case originated from the 2018 Scotland Law passed by the Scottish Council in 2018, and the public committee, including transgender women, needed 50%of women's representatives.

The UK's Supreme Court said on Wednesday that the ruling on Wednesday does not eliminate the protection of transformers protected by discrimination based on gender assignments.

What happened?

A group for female Scotland (FWS) challenged the Scottish law in 2018, and the “woman” finances argued that the Finance of the Woman is beyond the authority of the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish official then published a new guideline stating that it includes an individual with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) in the definition of women.

The court insisted that the ruling did not remove protection from the transformers (file: January 21, 2023): Thomas Krych/Zuma Press Wire/Picture Alliance

The FWS argued that the ruling could affect sexual -based rights and single sex spaces such as toilets, hospitals and prisons across Scotland, UK, and Wales.

Susan Smith, the co -founder of FWS, said, “Today judges have always told us what we always believe.

The Scottish court refused to challenge in 2022, but was able to appeal to the Supreme Court last year.

Rights groups blame the ruling

Amnesty International raised a brief concern about the court's right to reduce the rights of transformers around the United Kingdom and the world.

The group insisted that eliminating sexual discrimination against transgender people violated the human rights law.

“The blanket policy that prohibits trans women in single sex services is not a proportional means to achieve legitimate goals.

Stonewall, a LGBTQ charity organization, said on Wednesday that the ruling was “very worried about the transformer.”

Simon Blake, CEO of the UK's charity, said, “StoneWall is sharing deep concerns on the extensive impact on the Supreme Court ruling today.

Edit: ZAC CRELLIN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/uk-supreme-court-woman-means-biological-female-under-law/a-72259320

