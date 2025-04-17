The supply of an American vehicle falls in the middle of a purchase rate of fear





The new KIA cars are presented on the Kia Serramonte Serramonte sales field on March 26, 2025 in Colama, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty images

Detroit supplies of new and used vehicles to sell in the United States decrease rapidly while consumers flock to buy cars and trucks before potential price increases due to prices, according to car dealerships and industry analysis.

The offer of days of new vehicles calculated by an estimated daily retail rate increased from 91 days at the beginning of March to 70 days this month, according to Cox Automotive. The supply of second -hand vehicle days, which had already been low, decreased from four days to 39 days, said the company.

“Consumers are trying to get ahead of import prices,” COX chief economist Jonathan Smoke said on Tuesday during an online update. “The decline of [new] The supply of days was one of the biggest drops we have seen in several years. “”

This is compared to a monthly supply movement typical of days on a normal market of around five days to seven days, according to Cox.

New vehicle sales take place at 22% above the adjusted pace of last year season and increased by more than 8% on a year-round year-year-old, said Smoke. On the used vehicle market, COX estimates believe that sales are “strongly”, with an increase of 7% so far this year compared to 2024.

The increase in sales is good for the automotive industry, which many analysts should be about level in the year. But it is to be feared that sales can stop once the car manufacturers and dealers sell their stocks without a price.

The Automobile Consulting Company Telemetry provides higher production costs, parts and other factors to result in an increase of 2 million less sold vehicles each year in the United States and Canada, partly due to higher costs and associated price increases.

Car manufacturers and suppliers may be able to support some of the cost increases, but they should also transmit them to American consumers, which could in turn lower sales, according to analysts.

Many car manufacturers have accumulated stocks of imported cars and trucks before the 25% prices of President Donald Trump on imported vehicles came into force on April 3. But some have changed imports, owned vehicles in ports or completely interrupted them, as in the case of Jaguar Land Rover.

General Motors has strategically increased certain American productions, including Uppingoutput in a Plantin Indiana van and cancel the downtime previously announced next month in an installation of Tennessee.

Ryan Rohrman, CEO of Rohrman Automotive Group, based in Indiana, said that last week, April started “strong enough”, reporting a mixture of prices and fear as well as improved stocks compared to the last years.

“Affairs at the moment are in fact quite strong,” said Rohrman, including the group A 22 franchises. “March was really good, and it didn't slow down.”

The Ford Motor and Chrysler Parent Stellantis car manufacturers have taken the prices as an opportunity to sell inventories by offering customers “employee prices”.

Nick Anderson, director general of a Ford dealer in Missouri, said that the unique delivery and concern that prices could soon increase in response to prices have both helped pushing consumers concerned about prices in his showroom. It's good for sales, but he had a negative impact on the raw profits of the store.

“We do countries to match or beat last year,” he said. “The majority of the people we see are definitely more concerned about prices. Our volume is there but the crude is declining. It's just a different type of customers.”

Anderson said it was optimistic about sales this year, but “a large part will depend on the next 60 to 90 days which happens at the prices”.

Trump said on Monday that he was trying to “help certain car manufacturers” but did not explain what it might involve.

Stellantis president John Elkann said Trump's commentary on Trump's annual meeting, noting that the 25% rate on imported vehicles and strict emissions in Europe put the two automotive markets “in danger” on Tuesday.

