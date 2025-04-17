The UK Supreme Court makes a unanimous decision on women's justice | British news





The UK Supreme Court ruled on how women should be defined by law.

Long -term legal challenges focus on how sex -based rights are applied through the Equal Equal Equality Act throughout the UK.

Judges were required to rule about what the law means “sex”, regardless of biological sex or “certified” gender, as legally defined in 2004.

They unanimously refer to the definition of “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equal Act.

Follow the live: Songs and toasts that sportsmen celebrate the ruling

Image: A female Scotland director of Susan Smith and Marion Calder toast outside the Supreme Court. PI: PA image: Athleticist for female Scotland before the decision on Wednesday. PIC: PA

Hoji said: “But we talk about reading this ruling as a victory of a group of our society, sacrificing another group.

“Equal Act 2010 provides transgender people the protection of direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and the protection of the materials of the obtained gender, as well as discrimination through the protected characteristics of gender re -allocation.

“This is the application of the principle of discrimination by association. These legal protection is provided to transgender regardless of whether it has a gender certificate.”

Image: PIC: PA Image: PIC: Reuters

This appeal was raised by the Scottish government by the Women's Scotland Campaign Group (FWS), depending on the failure of the Edinburgh Court.

The FWS asked the court to find a “immutable biological state,” and insisted that sex -based protection should only be applied to women born.

The Scottish government insisted that protection should also include transgender people with adult certification certificate (GRC).

This ruling was made by Sir Lead, Hodge, Sir Lloyd Jones, Rose Lady, and Lady Sirer.

'Victory for women's rights'

FWS's director Trina Budge explained the results as “victory over women's rights.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

5:01 TRINA BUDGE in Women's Scotland tells Sky News that the ruling is a victory over women's rights.

In an interview with SKY NEWS's Scotland Correspondent, Connor Gillies, she said that the transgender people were “because they are completely protected in the law,” he said.

She added:

“And when we look at women's space, it means exactly. Women. There is no male. Even if there is a gender certificate.”

X This content is provided by X using cookies and other technologies. To show this content, you need a cookie permission. Use the button below to modify your preference to activate X cookies or allow cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time through personal information protection options. Unfortunately, I couldn't check if I agreed to the X cookies. To see this content, you can use the following button to allow X cookies to this session. If the cookie is activated, the cookie is allowed once.

Chapter 1 John Swinney said the Scottish government said that the government “accepts” the ruling.

In one article of X, “The ruling clarifies between the two related bills passed by Westminster.

“We will now be involved in the meaning of the ruling. If we protect everyone's rights, we will support our actions.”

Harry Potter's author JK Rowling praised the female Scotland for filing a case in the Supreme Court.

She said in X: “The Supreme Court needed three special Scottish women with troops to hear this, and to win women and girls throughout the UK.

“For women Scotland, I am very proud to know you.”

Long -term legal dispute

Legal disputes dates back to the gender expression of the public committee ACT 2018, which is intended to increase the proportion of women in the public committee.

Women's Scotland (FWS) has successfully challenged the first action to include transgender women in the definition of “women.”

The court, held in Edinburgh, ruled that it was illegal to change women's justice in the law because it dealt with problems that beyond the legal ability of the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish government withdrew justice and announced legal guidelines.

This means that the definition of women in 2018 is the same as that of the Equal Act 2010, and those who have a gender recognition certificate (GRC) have a woman's sexual intercourse in 2004.

The FWS has challenged the revised guidelines for sex under the Equality Act, and the government said that it exaggerates its authority by effectively financing the meaning of “women.”

The group insisted that this guideline could affect single sex space and service operation.

The challenge of FWS was rejected twice by the court (2022 and 2023), and in 2022, Haldane ruled that the definition of sex was “not limited to biological or birth.”

The FWS was later granted to appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

'People are women or men'

In the 88 -page judgment, which was entirely published after the ruling, Hodge Lady, Rose Lady and Lady Simler said:

The ruling adds that if you interpret sex as “certified gender” (through GRC), it will create a “heterogeneous group” by cutting the definition of men and women in action in a “inconsistent” manner.

They said that there would be a strange status inequality, saying, “There is no obvious means of distinguishing between the two groups.”

Image: Lord HODGE, Chief Justice. PIC: PA

According to the provision of a single gender service, written rulings included cases including rape or domestic violence counseling, domestic violence haven, rape crisis center, women -only hospitals and dressing rooms.

Justice stated as follows.

They added:

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

1:50 convey the ruling of Sir Hodge

'This decision brings clarity and confidence'

The British government said, “We have always supported the protection of single gender spaces according to biological gender.”

One spokesman added: “This decision is clear and confident to women and service providers, such as hospitals, shelter and sports clubs.

“The single gender space is protected by law and will always be protected by the government.”

Russell Findlay MSP, the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, said that this ruling was “winning” to women and “commercial sense”, urging them to return to “a job that stops obsession with gender and provides a better public service and a stronger economy.”

The case of the campaign group that debated in this case said that the court gave “correct answer.”

Maya Forstater chief executive said: “The protected characteristics of men and women are the reality, not documents.”

Image: A activist other than the Supreme Court in November. PIC: Martin Pope/Zuma Press Wire/SHUTTERSTOCK

In women, Scotland's case follows the fierce debate over transgender and women's rights.

Recent controversies include legal battles in fate's gender awareness reform (Scotland) legislation. Transgender rapist Isla Bryson is initially accommodated in all women's prisons and is a continuous employment court associated with a female NHS nurse who opposes a transgender doctor using a woman's dressing room.

Shirley-Anne Somerville Social Attorney General is expected to deliver declaration to the Scottish Council this week.

The spokesman of the Scotland government added: “The Scottish government acted in good faith in our interpretation of the Gender Recognition Act and the Equality Act in 2004.

“The Supreme Court ruling explicitly mentions that this position is consistent with the advice of equality and the Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

“We will try to understand the influence of this ruling, especially in relation to the British government.

“And we will participate in the EHRC as an urgent issue of the need to review the guidelines that consider this ruling.

“Finally, we want to reassure everyone that the Scottish government is doing its best to protect everyone's rights to confirm that the Scottish is an inclusive country.”

'Attack on the rights of transformers'

Transgender Women and Scotland Greenth, Ellie Gomersall, said, “It represents another attack on the rights of the transformers that the transgers can live peacefully.”

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman added:

“You can eliminate important protection, and many transformers and loved ones will be deeply anxious and worried about how their lives will be affected and will come next.

“Trans people want to live their lives like us without fear of prejudice or violence, but today they were very disappointed.”

Stonewall, a LGBT charity organization, said there is a “deep concern” of the outcome of the ruling.

Simon Blake chief executive added:

“To reaffirm the court strongly and clearly, the equality law will protect all transformers from discrimination and continue to do so.

“If we read judgment and digest completely, we will provide as much clarity as possible with all sector stakeholders.”

Vic Valentine, Scotland's manager, said the charity was “shocked” by the charity, saying that this law reversed the 20 -year understanding of how to recognize transgender men and women with GRC.

They added: “We will continue to work for a world where trans from privacy, dignity and safety.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-supreme-court-makes-unanimous-decision-on-definition-of-a-woman-13349170 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos