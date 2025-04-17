



After having expected 238 alleged members of Venezuelan gangs and 23 members of a Salvadoral gang in a Maximum Salvador Prison in El Salvador last month, US President Donald Trump is now planning to deport criminals who are also American citizens, he told journalists on Monday.

But prevailing on the last plan will probably be confronted with several legal challenges. Forcibly sending American passport holders outside the country is probably illegal, the experts say, and Trump himself signed a bill during his first mandate which could make such more difficult deportations.

So what is the Trumps plan, what are the legal challenges and can it be legal to deport an American citizen from the United States?

Who Trump has already expelled to El Salvador?

Last month, Trump expelled 238 members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren of Aragua, as well as 23 members of the Salvadoral Gang MS-13 in El Salvador.

These men are now detained at the Center for the Confainment of Terrorism (Centro of Confinamiento del Terrorismo) or Cecot, a prison of 40,000 inhabitants and maximum security in Salvador.

To facilitate this, the Trump administration has entered into an agreement under which the US government will pay El Salvador about $ 6 million to hold alleged members of Tren from Aragua for a year.

Trump also invoked a law of war zombies from 1798, the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, to allow deportations. This law allows American presidents to hold or expel non-citizens in wartime. Before the use of Trumps, the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies was only invoked three times: during the War of 1812, the First World War and the Second World War.

A prison guard transfers deportees from the United States, who would be members of Venezuelan gangs, at the Tecoleca, El Salvador, March 16, 2025 [File: El Salvador presidential press office via AP]

The use of the law is controversial because criticism argues that the United States is currently not threatened with invasion due to the war. An explanatory article of the Brennan Center for Justice argued in 2024 that invoking the act in peacetime to bypass the conventional immigration law would be an amazing abuse and such an attempt should be canceled by the courts.

Another controversial point is that, as well as the alleged gang members, Trump also expelled Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a 29 -year -old Salvado -Salvado citizen who has lived in Maryland for 14 years and is married to an American citizen.

In 2019, Abrego Garcia was arrested by the US immigration and customs forces in Maryland after an informant told the police that Garcia Garcia was a MS-13 terrorist. The lawyers of Abrego Garcias have denied this allegation, citing a lack of evidence that Garcia Garcia is affiliated with MS-13.

Later in 2019, an immigration judge awarded Abrego Garcia protection against immigration called referral, which protected him to return to Salvador and allowed him to stay in the United States.

The government has described its expulsion as an administrative error, but always affirms that Greo Garcia has links with MS-13. El Salvadors president Nayib Bukele said he wouldn’t make Abrego Garcia, who is now detained in Cecot, in the United States.

The question is absurd. How can I get a terrorist smuggling in the United States? Bukele told journalists on Monday.

In an order not signed Thursday, however, the United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously in a 9-0 decision that Trump should facilitate the return of Abrego Garcias to the United States. The court currently includes a conservative majority of 6-3.

What did Trump said about the expulsion of American citizens in Salvador?

Trump welcomed the president of El Salvadors Bukele to the White House for bilateral talks on Monday, during which they discussed recent deportations as well as plans to learn more at that time of American citizens.

Trump told Bukele at the meeting: I said that the inhabitants were next, the locals. You have to build about five other places. By the inhabitants, Trump referred to criminals who hold American citizenship.

The American president told journalists on Monday after this meeting that he hoped to expel American citizens who are criminals in Salvador. Bukele said it would also be open to American prisoners. Trump, however, acknowledged that he would only be able to carry out this plan if it was legal, and that he would only deport the citizens who are violent criminals.

We must always obey the laws, but we also have local criminals that push people in the metros, who have struck older ladies in the back of the head with a baseball bat when they don't look, who are absolute monsters, Trump said.

I would like to include them in the group of people to get them out of the country, but you will have to examine the laws on this subject.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists that Trump would only consider this [sending US citizens to El Salvador]So legal, for Americans who are the most violent and flagrant recurrences, that no one in this room wants to live in their community. It has not provided additional comments on the legal considerations that the administration would make.

Would it be illegal to deport American citizens?

When Fox News host Jesse Watters asked the Attorney General, Pam leaps on Tuesday if the plan to expel American citizens was legal, she said only: they are Americans who, according to him, committed the most odious crimes in our country, and crime will decrease considerably because he gave us a directive to make America again.

These people must be locked up as long as they can, as long as the law allows. Weren't going to let them go anywhere, and if we have to build more prisons in our country, we will.

However, immigration law experts say the plan would not be legal. No, he [Trump] Impossible to send us citizens in Salvador, the human rights lawyer told Al Jazeera, Clive Stafford Smith.

Bruce Fein, an American lawyer specializing in constitutional and international law, told Al Jazeera: it would be unconstitutional to withdraw American citizens in a foreign country for imprisonment.

What legal challenges could be met?

There is a series of legal challenges that could make the last idea of ​​the idea impossible, in particular:

Eighth amendment: This constitutional amendment prohibits cruel and unusual sanctions. Cecotis notorious for his abuse of detainees, prohibiting visits, education and leisure according to several reports, including a declaration by Human Rights Watch published in March 2025. Fourteenth amendment: the fourteenth amendment of the American Constitution decreed that an American citizen can lose their citizenship unless he is readily found. Being a citizen of a country implies that you cannot be withdrawn from your country and sent abroad. The first law on the stage: this bill, adopted by Congress and signed by Trump in 2018, includes a term indicating that federal detainees should be housed as much as possible. It is a question of making family visits, which are not allowed in Cecot, a smoother process. The bill calls for anyone in prison at more than 800 km (500 miles) from his home to get closer. Could Trump go beyond these legal challenges?

A legal escape that the Trump administration could exploit is that, in rare cases, people who are not born in the United States but who are naturalized can lose their citizenship.

A resident born abroad of a country can obtain citizenship by naturalization after spending a certain time in the country and generally prove that they have equated themselves to American culture. To become a naturalized American citizen, you must be over 18 years old and have lived continuously in the United States as a green card holder for five years, or three years if you are married to an American citizen.

Naturalized citizens can lose their citizenship or become distorted if they commit certain crimes, including terrorism, war crimes, human rights violations, sexual crimes or fraud. Denaturation can also happen to someone who commits an act of betrayal against the United States, or to someone who presents himself for a public service or who joins the army of a foreign country.

Fein told Al Jazeera that if an American citizen was imprisoned in a foreign country, scenarios similar to the Abrego Garcia affair could take place. Trump could secretly violate the Constitution, then assert that he was helpless to make American citizen in the United States, similar to Abrego Garcia, he said.

The foreign imprisonment would be immediately disputed before the court and would create another collision between article 2 and article 3 as we see taking place with Abrego Garcia, said Fein. Article 2 of the American Constitution grants the executive power of the American president while article 3 places the judiciary of the Supreme Court. In the Abrego Garcia case, the Supreme Court decided that Grego Garcia should be returned to the United States, while the Trump administration does not plan to bring it back.

The Constitution is under stress like never before since the civil war, Fein said.

The problem is how an American court can apply an order that it is illegal. The courts always depend on the good faith of the relevant governments, and at an era of right -wing populism, good faith is sometimes lacking, Smith said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/16/can-trump-legally-deport-us-citizens-to-el-salvador-prisons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos