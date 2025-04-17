



This week's reports said the United States could withdraw its forces from Syria in a progressive plan that could take months.

The first Trump administration also tried to withdraw American forces in 2018 and 2019. In both cases, the general withdrawal did not take place. It is possible that this time, American forces can redeploy but do not withdraw completely. Israel has often considered the potential removal of the United States as a challenge. During the first Trump administration, the concern was that the militias supported by Iran would fulfill the void left by the United States.

It is important to understand geography here. Syrian democratic forces supported by the United States control eastern Syria. Essentially, they control a third of Syria east of the Euphrates river. They found themselves on the river during the War of Isis because the last ISIS cells were in an area called Baghuz, where the Syrian euphrates encountered the Iraqi border. The United States sent forces to Syria to help the SDF – mainly composed of Kurdish fighters, with Arab and Christian contingents – fight against Islamic State.

Turkey opposes the homeless and considers it as part of the Kurdistan or PKK workers' party. Ankara sent forces to fight the homeless. When the United States has withdrawn from a few areas around Sere Kaniye in 2019 near the Turkish border, Ankara bombed the homeless, invaded and argued that Syrian attorney called the Syrian national army to attack the homeless.

This put the United States in a delicate position to support the homeless and to bomb the homeless by a member of NATO. Essentially, an American ally bombed an American partner force. A group of American soldiers observe Turkish military forces on the other side of the demarcation line outside Manbij, Syria, August 11, 2018. (Credit: Picryl)

American forces are also in Al-Tanf in southern Syria near the Iraqi and Jordanian border. The 10th American mountain division has staff at Tanf supporting a small Arab force called the Syrian free army. Tanf is a strategic asset because it is near the Iraq-Jordan border, and in the days preceding the fall of the Assad regime, this area could monitor the activity supported by Iran.

American forces in Syria are there to help fight the Islamic State, not to look at the militias supported by Iran or Iran. However, their simple presence contributed to warning Iran and Russia, which also had forces in Syria.

From the point of view of Israel, the role of the United States in Syria was useful because it has created an area free from the harmful role of Iran. However, when the Assad regime fell, the militias supported by Iran left Syria. The Iran road to support Hezbollah via Syria was broken.

Jerusalem, however, considers the new Syrian government with suspicion, and Israel has carried out a large number of air strikes in Syria, ostensibly to refuse the new government to access the former military equipment of the Assad regime. If the United States is leaving Syria today or withdrawing in tune, the void will be completed by the new Syrian government, which has signed an agreement with the SDF commander Mazloum Abdim on March 10.

SDF is supposed to integrate into the security forces of the new Syrian government in the next year. This gives the Syrian government a new major potential force formed in the United States of some 50,000 men.

The United States has supported Abdi March's meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, and also made an agreement concerning the Tishrin dam in central Syria on the Euphrates in which the homeless one handed over the dam in Damascus. This is important and it shows that the United States can open the way to the next step.

Void of problematic power

However, Israel probably fears that any empty power can be problematic. Today, Israel seems more concerned about the role of Turkey in Syria than that of Iran. Ankara, who is often hostile in Jerusalem, could now play the role that Iran has once played. However, US President Donald Trump said he could agree with Turkey and Israel.

The United States was never going to stay in Syria forever, and Israel had known for eight years. Although things have changed in Syria, it is an important country on the Golan of Israel.

Most countries in the region oppose the Israel bombing campaign in Syria, which Turkey could exploit. The question is now whether the bombing campaign could turn against the withdrawal of the United States.

American forces have never been the main problem for Israel in Syria. It was American influence and how she helped create a counterweight to the influence of anti-Israeli actors. The question is now to know what comes and how the United States will manage its redeployment of forces.

