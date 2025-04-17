Professors of American universities unite to defend academic freedom after prevailing on attacks | US News





The members of the faculty of American universities, including audiences who do not receive endowments, regroup in attempts to resist the attacks of Donald Trump administrations against academic freedoms.

This month, the Bloomington Faculty of the Faculty of Indiana Universities followed the traces of Rutgers University to adopt a resolution to establish a pact with the 18 universities under the Big 10 Academic Alliance to defend academic freedoms.

The resolution results from recent and growing actions of political motivation for government organizations [which] Make an important threat to the fundamental principles of American higher education, including the autonomy of university governance, the integrity of scientific research and the protection of freedom of expression.

The 18 Universities Part of the Big 10 Academic Alliance Include The University of Illinois, Indiana University, University of Iowa, University of Maryland, University of Michigan, Michigan State University, University of Minnesota, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Northwestern University, Ohio State University, University of Oregon, Pennsylvania State University, Purdue University, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, University of California Los Angeles, Southern California University, Washington University and Wisconsin-Madison University.

The resolution indicates that the preservation of an integrity of an institutions is the concern of all and an offense to a university member of the Big Ten will be considered an offense to all.

This decision of the Bloomington Faculty of the Faculty of Indiana Universities comes after the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security Agents made a descent into the houses of Xiaofeng Wang, a national Chinese professor and cybersecurity who taught university for 20 years.

On the same day of the raid, Wang which was not accused of any offense was dismissed from the university by e-mail in a move which contradicts the own policy of universities.

The dismissal of Wangs was condemned by the teachers as well as the Bloomington chapter of the American Association of University Professors who declared: the simple fact of an investigation or non -judicly allegations cannot justify not to comply with university policies on the part of the administration, it is fundamental that individuals are presumed innocent until the guilt is not proven.

In order for a pact to be formed, the university leaders of the Great Alliance 10Academic should summon a summit and initiate its implementation, reports the students of the Indiana daily.

If a pact is formed, universities must commit significant funding for a shared or distributed defense fund. The fund will in turn be used to provide immediate and strategic support to any member institution under political or legal violation.

In recent weeks, Trump has come after dozens of universities, including private institutions such as Harvard University, which has an endowment, unlike public universities, within the framework of its administrations, distributions against anti -Semitism and civil rights violations. Many schools of the Big 10 academic alliance have also been targeted by Trump.

The University of Indiana Bloomington is one of the 60 schools under federal investigation into alleged violations relating to anti -Semitic harassment and discrimination. The administration also intervened after the University of Washington and the Penn State University, which saw more than a dozen of their visas of canceled international students. Meanwhile, the federal authorities are investigating a partnership at the University of Oregons with the PHD Project, a non -profit organization that supports students from marginalized communities to obtain diplomas.

The Guardian contacted the Big 10 Academic Alliance schools.

In a statement to The Guardian, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaignes Chancelière Robin Kaler said: freedom of expression and academic freedom are fundamental to the missions of discovery and exploration of our universities, the university remains determined to protect the rights of the first amendment of all individuals. It is a legal obligation of any public entity and, we think, an ethical responsibility for an institution like ours which values ​​various perspectives and academic interrogation.

Meanwhile, Dory Devlin, deputy vice-president of Rutgers universities, said: the university appreciates the university's Senate advice to encourage universities' efforts through Big Ten, and more broadly, to find common ground and shared values ​​during a period of displacement of federal policies, while recognizing that each school of the conference has its own dynamics and local pressures.

In addition to the demanding universities close their diversity, equity and inclusion programs, Trump froze the funding of universities and has published a host of extortionate and large words to institutions.

More recently, Trump ordered Harvard University to lead audits on study organizations, teachers and leadership on their point of view on diversity, Ban Face Masks, as well as stop the recognition and financing of any group of students or clubs that approves or promotes criminal activity, illegal violence or illegal harassment.

Harvard refused to capitulate the requirements of Trump administrations, which prompted the support of Barack Obama, as well as new complaints from Trump who called Harvard a joke that teaches hatred and stupidity.

