The British Steel owner says the British government must respect his rights.





Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

The Chinese owner of the British steel urged the British government to respect and protect the rights as a foreign investor after the ministers seized the company's control over the weekend.

In a statement on the FT issued by Zengwei An, the chief executive of Jingye British Steel, the company expressed an understanding of the emergency method passed on Saturday after the minister made a rare decision to recall Congress.

But the company asked for the first public opinion on Saga.[s] The British government respects and protects Jingye's legitimate rights and interests as a foreign investor.

Jingye said he would participate in active communication to find an appropriate solution that guarantees the bright future of British steel.

In the statement, China is arrogant, ignorant to British politicians. [a] Due to the British steel crisis, the way of thinking was twisted after criticism of China's involvement in British assets.

The Embassy of Beijing in London said that some British politicians were very ridiculous.

The embassy said the Chinese company raised significant funds to keep the UK steel rich. If it weren't for the Chinese company, British steel workers would have already faced the risk of unemployment.

Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds, seems to have announced that Chinese companies were no longer welcome in the UK steel industry.

Reynolds asked if he would bring a Chinese company to the British steel industry in the future on Sunday. Reynolds told Sky News. I think steel is a very sensitive area. The British government added that in the past, it was too naive for British-China trade.

Downning Street said on Monday that the British government will be consistent with Beijing's relationship management and long -term strategic approach, but it will not exclude Chinese buyers to acquire domestic steel assets in the future.

The British government's decision to control British steel to save the population with the last two explosions threatens to worsen trade relations with Beijing.

Chinas Embassy says the United States is involved in unilateral and protectionist trade harassment while the United States is wielding tariffs on all nations, but British politicians continue to slander the Chinese government and Chinese companies instead of criticizing the United States.

What are they doing on Earth? Added.

Jingye took over British steel in March 2020 and vowed 1.2 billion investments in steel makers. But last week, through the support of the British government and taxpayers, it helped to move to the form of a collapsed form of dialogue with the British government.

Jingye rejected a 500MN proposal from the ministers to invest 100 million projects for 200 million projects to build two electric arc furnaces on the main site of Scunthorpe and invest in GREENER Technology.

suggestion

The government said that the ministers stepped up after learning that the dragon location was closed due to the last two of the British explosions. This closure would have left the UK to the only G20 country that could not make primary steel.

Reynolds admitted that the third -party buyer thought it was a preferred option, but it was possible to nationalize.

Ministers are working with the company's UK managers to secure the raw materials needed to run the furnace. On Monday, the government approved the appointment appointed as two of the long -term employees of the UK steel as a temporary chief executive and the chief commercial manager.

According to a spokesman, business and trade officials meet with Jingye representatives on Wednesday to find a way for national interests that protect steelmaking and protect their jobs to discuss the future of scuntorpe's steel production.

Jingye said that despite the challenges such as BREXIT and COVID-19 Pandemic for the past five years, there has been a promise to improve the operation of British steel and sustainable development.

We protected more than 4,800 jobs and contributed to the economic growth of the community by providing high -quality products and services to domestic and international customers. Jingye said that this is a clear fact to everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5f78bebf-4f89-4c15-9aa1-0946043aa6a8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos