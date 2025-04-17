Nissan aims to “maximize” the American production plant in the midst of Trump's prices





File photo: The American flag at a Nissan automotive dealer in Irvine, California, United States, March 27, 2025.

Mike Blake | Reuters

Nissan Motor’s new Americas leader said the car manufacturer was aimed at “maximizing” production in its largest American production plant in the 25% car rates for President Donald Trump.

Christian Meunier, who began as president of Nissan Americas in January, said the prices are already accelerating the necessary plans for the automaker to increase domestic production to help relive its besieged American operations.

“We have large installations, large capacities and today, we have no maximum capacity. We have even more space to improve our capacity,” said Miller in CNBC during a virtual interview on Wednesday. “We plan to sell American products more and adjust, along the way, vehicles from Mexico and Japan.”

Meunier said that his “ultimate objective” was to “maximize” the capacity of the installation of 6 million square feet of the car manufacturer in Smyrna, Tennessee. The installation is able to produce 640,000 vehicles per year in three quarters, he said. It produced more than 314,500 vehicles last year in two quarters with around 5,700 people.

“We plan to maximize the capacity and make Smyrna the power it was,” he said. “This is my ultimate goal of slowing down the plant and making a lot of money again.”

Meunier refused to speculate on a delay for having struck this maximum production in the factory, which currently manufactures four products, including the Nissan Rogue of the automaker his best -selling vehicle at the national level. He said it took time to modify the plans and move production.

“We can increase production, as I described on the existing models that we have in the United States, and engage in a plan to bring a product over the next two years … or some products on the American market. But that cannot happen overnight,” he said.

Meunier's comments occur two days after Trump said he was potentially looking to “help” certain car manufacturers, saying that companies need time to change production plans.

Christian Meunier, then head of the brand of the Jeep brand in Stellantis NV, at the International Auto International Salon in New York 2023 in New York on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Stephanie Keith | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nissan plans to add hybrid production to Smyrna as well as new products such as an infiniti model, said Meunier. He also said that the company analyzes production increases for the components of the powertrain such as engines and the increase in interior content.

“The right thing is that we have flexibility. We have the ability to accelerate, to do things faster than we would have normally,” said Meunier. “I was already working on it before the price, because I am convinced that location is the path.”

Prices on vehicles imported into the United States have been in effect since April 3, despite Trump's decline last week from other countries with countries. The additional 25% tariffs on automotive parts should take effect by May 3.

Meunier said these potential parts of parts would affect the company and its plans.

“I hope there will be solutions that will not harm, to a measure to a measure at 25% because it is a lot,” he said. “I hope there will be a compromise between the two.”

Nissan has two assembly factories in Mexico that produce a variety of vehicles, including imports such as Kicks Nissan and Nissan Versa. In 2024, Nissan would have produced nearly 670,000 units in Mexico, with more than 456,000 people, according to Unotv in Mexico.

Automobile workers at the Smyrna vehicle assembly plant in Nissan in Tennessee on June 6, 2022. The factory employs thousands of people and produces a variety of vehicles, including the EV sheet and the Rogue crossover.

Michael Wayland / CNBC

In the United States, Nissan says that it has assembly facilities capable of producing more than a million vehicles, 1.4 million engines, 1.4 million parts of succession and 456,000 castings per year. From this full capacity, the automaker produced nearly 525,600 vehicles in the United States in 2024.

In addition to Smyrna, the company has a large factory of motorcycle groups in Tennessee and another large vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi.

The Canton factory is currently producing the Nissan Altima Sedan and the Nissan Frontier Mid-Size Tamik. It employs around 5,000 workers in one quarter of work for Altima and two changes for the border.

The thug and the pathfinder, as well as the border, which has experienced significant market reductions in recent years, at around 7% to 8% of its segment, are among the vehicles with the greatest growth potential for Nissan in the United States, said Meunier.

Nissan lowered the price of the thug and the pathfinder between $ 640 and almost $ 2,000, depending on the vehicle and the model, in response to the prices. He also stopped taking new orders in the United States for two SURs built by Mexican for his infiniti luxury brand.

“Nissan has had a little trouble in recent times, but we have a good plan,” he said. “We have a good product in the pipeline. We are launching a super good now successful product, and we will overthrow it despite the price.”

