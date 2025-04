Gold has jumped to a new summit when investors are concerned about the impact of the trade war between the United States and China.

Spot Gold hit $ 3,57.40 (2,540) per OCE Wednesday, before diving from its peak. It has increased by around a third since the start of the year.

This increase follows the comments of the head of the American central bank who said that President Donald Trump's pricing policies probably mean slower growth, higher prices and risk of unemployment.

Precious metal is considered to be a safer asset for investors in times of economic uncertainty.

On Wednesday, at the Chicago Economic Club club, the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell said that the higher prices that was planned in recent weeks could lead to a slowdown in economic growth and an increase in consumer prices.

Powell delivered his speech after a period of unrest in the global financial markets when investors reacted to new import taxes comes into force and the climbing of trade war between the United States and China.

Gold is in “full rescue” because it has become “the most congested trade on the planet,” said Stephen Innes, responsible for trade and market strategy at SPI ASSET Management.

“The dollar stumbles under the weight of the boost of commercial policy, and portfolio managers have lost confidence in everything that involves political discretion,” he added.

Analysts compared this year's gold rally to the Iranian revolution more than four decades, when prices jumped almost 120% from November 1979 to January 1980.

Gold crossed $ 3,000 per ounce for the first time last month as uncertainty about the impact of a world trade war.

Jesper Koll of the Consulting Society Monex Group said that investors had flocked to gold as “a trusted coverage against inflation and carelessness of the government”.

“Everyone is looking for” real “assets. It is increasingly clear that the approach of” Move Fast and Break Things “of Team Trump to the development of politicians will not change,” he added.

The introduction of prices by the Trump administration, which are taxes invoiced to companies that import goods abroad, have fueled fears of inflation, which has pushed investors to so -called refuge like gold.

Trump has put 145% taxes on China since returning to the White House in January, and China retaliated with a 125% rate on American imports.

There is also an uncertainty as to whether the scanning of American prices on a multitude of other countries will come into force, after being interrupted for 90 days.

The Trump administration has said that measures will bring manufacturing in the United States to create jobs for American workers and generate billions of dollars in tax revenue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdrg6mnr8vpo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

