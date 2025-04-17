TEMU and Shein Shein US HANDS HANDS TANS TANS Travel war trad





Chinese electronic commerce giants Temu and Shein have reduced their American expenses on advertising platforms and said they would increase prices later this month, while they are fighting with the end of tax exemptions that helped them reduce rivals such as Amazon.

TEMU reduced its expenses on platforms, notably META, X and Youtube alphabets on average by 31% in the two weeks leading to April 13 compared to the previous month, according to estimates of the sensor tower of the market intelligence group.

The smarter commerce data also revealed that TEMU had canceled all the expenses on the Googles purchase platform since April 9, when large tariffs of China have been introduced.

In an email to customers on Wednesday, TEMU said that because of the global commercial rules and rates, our operating expenses had increased and that it would make price adjustments from April 25. Shein sent an almost identical email with the same date.

The advertising decline and the price increase of the two retailers, who have developed quickly in the United States from the COVVI-19 pandemic to the detriment of competitors, notably Amazon, show the generalized impact of President Donald Trumps Trade Conflict with China.

The movements will have an impact on American consumers and could harm social media platforms, including Meta, which offer advertising space to Chinese sellers so that they can reach the Western public.

TEMU and Shein were affected by the White Houses decision last week to increase tasks on low -value plans arriving from China to 90% of the package value, or flat -rate costs from $ 75 to $ 150. This decision, which comes into force on May 2, will put an end to the exemption from Minmis which allows goods worth $ 800 to be dispatched to the franchise of rights for American customers.

Western competitors criticized the two companies for having undervalued them and sold lower quality goods.

The decision to fill the escape of minimis was like a targeted weed killer, said Mike Ryan, an intelligent electronic commerce analyst.

TEMU and Shein have spent billions of dollars to engage in an American advertising blitz in recent years, but each has even less than 1% of the countries's electronic commerce market, according to the Consumer Edge analysis company.

Metas revenues from China were $ 18.4 billion last year, more than 10% of its total of $ 165 billion, according to financial disclosure. In January, he cited prices or exchanges such as a potential risk for his business, saying that she was generating significant income from a small number of resellers in the service of advertisers based in China.

The two retailers are now retiring. Sheins Daily Average Spend on Meta, Tiktok, YouTube and Pinterest fell 19% in the first two weeks of April, while the prices were imposed, according to data from the Tower of the Sensors. He has almost halved his year of spending over the year, in particular reducing the advertising dollars of Youtube.

TEMU increased spending on American platforms significantly in the past year that it was still higher than the levels of 2024, despite the recent decrease, according to data. Temu was the best advertiser on Elon Musks X in the United States in 2024.

Meta and X refused to comment. Google, Temu and Shein did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

James McDonald, director of data intelligence and forecasts at Marketing Intelligence Company Warc, said that advertising discounts would have an impact on sales because the two companies had no loyalty to the sufficient brand. They must constantly advertise to keep customers.

The two companies were responsible for more than 30% of expeditions of nearly 1.5 million small rates in the United States, according to a Congress report in 2023 and data on American customs.

The tasks on low value plans are still lower than the prices on Chinese imports, which represent up to 125%.

