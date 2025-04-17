British Supreme Court: Equal Law defines a woman as a biological woman.





The London -Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the British Equality Act defined women as a biologically born woman.

Judge Patrick Hodge said that five judges of the court were unanimously ruling, and the term women of equality and gender mentioned biological women.

Judgment means that transgender with certificates recognized as a woman should not be considered women for equality.

This incident stems from the 2018 law that the Scottish Parliament should have 50%of female representatives in the board of directors of the Scottish public institution. The law included a transgender woman in the definition of women.

London (AP)

The UK Supreme Court is ready to rule as a legal challenge focusing on women's definition in the long -term dispute between women's rights groups and the Scotland government on Wednesday.

The five judges of the UK's top court will decide whether a transgender with a certificate recognized as a woman can be considered a woman under the equality law.

The case focuses on the Scottish law, but the group, which challenges women Scotland (FWS), said that the result can result in the overall consequences of the overall sexual rights rights of sexuality, as well as everyday sex services such as toilets and hospital wards.

The women's rights group successfully filed the law, insisting that women's finances are beyond parliamentary authority.

Scottish officials then announced the guidelines that they include a transgender woman with a gender certificate in the definition of women.

FWS tried to overthrow it.

Trina Budge says that if the definition of sexuality is not tied to an ordinary meaning, the public committee can form 50% of men with 50% of men and certificates, but it still can legally satisfy the goal of female representatives.

This problem was rejected by the court in 2022, but last year, the Supreme Court was granted to file a case.

FWS's lawyer, Aidan Oneill, told the Supreme Court judge that three men and two women should be understood as biological sex and ordinary everyday language according to gender according to equality law.

Our position is determined in the concept of the uterus on Tuesday, whether you are a man, a woman, a woman or a boy. “It is an expression of body reality. It is an immutable biological state.

The women's rights group is known to have donated tens of thousands of pounds among the supporters JK Rowling. Harry Potter has been vocals, claiming that the right to a trans woman should not sacrifice people who are biologically born.

Oppositions, including Amnesty, said they collided with human rights except for transgender people in gender discrimination.

Amnesty briefly submitted the court for worrying about the deterioration of the rights to the transformers of the UK and abroad.

Human rights groups said the blanket policy that banned trans women in single sex services is not a proportional means to achieve legitimate goals.

