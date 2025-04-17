Fed Chair says that Trump prices could worsen inflation as American stocks still slide | Trump prices





The president of the American federal reserve, Jerome Powell, warned the prices of Donald Trumps generating a difficult scenario for the central bank and was likely to worsen inflation.

On Wednesday, Powells' comments came from the US stock markets had already been shaken by a new commercial restriction on the designer of Nvidia fleas. The sale resumed that Powell spoke to the Chicago Economic Club.

The S&P 500 index ended the day down 2%, the NASDAQ index rich in technologies dropped by 3%and the Dow Jones dropped by 1.7%.

The new administration is implementing substantial policy changes in four separate areas: trade, immigration, budgetary policy and regulations. These policies are still evolving and their effects on the economy remain very uncertain, said Powell.

Powell said the American economy was well placed, but added that Trump's prices were likely to cause at least a temporary increase in inflation. Inflationist effects could also be more persistent.

Nvidia, the Californian company at the heart of the revolution in artificial intelligence technology, has lost billions of dollars from its market value to the opening bell, with its actions down 8.5% in the early afternoon.

The sale, which has spread to semiconductor manufacturers in Asia and Europe, comes after Nvidia said that the Trump administration had limited the sale of its h20 chine for new license requirements.

The company now plans to point out a blow of $ 5.5 billion (34.1 billion) during its financial quarter which ends on April 27, covering the cost of licenses for its chip shares and associated sales commitments.

The American restriction will also reach the MI308 processor carried out by Rival Chip Business Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). His shares dropped by 6.5% because he expects to take an $ 800 million charge due to the new rule.

In Asia, the companies of South Korean semiconductors such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped by about 4% overnight, and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) fell by 2.5%.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the actions of the SEMIConductor ASML technological company fell 5.2% as general manager, Christophe Fouquet, said the prices had increased uncertainty in the macro environment. The Dutch company, which produces lithographic machines used to make chips, also said orders of 3.94 billion in its first financial quarter, around $ 1 billion that investors did not expect.

Until now, the flea industry has been exempt from 10% tariffs imposed by the United States since April 2. The US government has historically developed regulations to limit Chinese access to advanced fleas, especially under Joe Biden, because it ran for AI supremacy. But the Trump administration has paved the way for more samples from the sector.

Global actions have also been affected by a warning from the World Trade Organization. He said Trumps prices would send international trade in the opposite year and depress global economic growth. Although the WTO first expected that the goods trade extends 2.7% this year, it now provides a decrease of 0.2%.

There were more positive indicators through the market, a 1.4% increase in retail sales in the United States in March being higher than expected. He compared to a gain of 0.2% in February, according to the US Census Bureau, although this could suggest that consumers took goods before the implementation of prices.

Oil prices also increased on Wednesday in the midst of commercial talks between China and the United States, and following a report that Iraq plans to reduce oil production in April. Brent gross increased by 84 cents, or 1.3%, to $ 65.49 per barrel, while the US gross increased in a amount similar to $ 62.12 per barrel.

If there are commercial discussions with China, they will involve the country's new international commercial negotiator. Beijing announced unexpectedly Wednesday that Li Chenggang would take the role of the Tsar of the Veteran Trade Wang Shouwen. No reason has been given for change, although it has arrived in the midst of a broader reshuffle in the Chinese government.

In the United States, California has launched a legal challenge for Trumps Prices, accusing the president of having exceeded his authority and threatening trade in the state. The trial was brought by the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, and his attorney general, Rob Bonta.

Also Wednesday, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social that he would attend a commercial meeting with Japanese officials and his secretaries of the cabinet.

Japan arrives today to negotiate prices, the cost of military support and commercial equity, he wrote. I will attend the meeting, as well as secretaries of the Treasury and Trade. Hopefully something can be developed, which is good (great!) For Japan and the United States!

Japan was affected by a rate rate of 24% on its exports to the United States, but like most of Trump's reciprocal rates, it was interrupted for 90 days last week. However, a universal rate of 10% remains in place, as well as a 25% right on the sale of Japanese cars to the Americans.

