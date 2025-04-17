British soldiers defeat the swarm of drones with the groundbreaking use of wireless weapons.





The invisible radio wave weapon made by the UK is the first to knock on the drone. Weapons have the potential to protect from drone threats as the characteristics of war changes. This project supports more than 135 highly skilled jobs across the UK.

The trial was completed in the weapon range of West Wales and was the largest counter drone movement that the British had done so far.

The weapon system demo is a type of RF (Radioperquency Directed Energy Weapon) and can neutralize several objects at the same time.

To date, the British government has invested more than 40 million people in RF DEW research and development, supporting 135 highly experienced jobs in North Ireland and the southeastern UK.

Use high frequency wireless waves to interfere with or damage important electronic components inside the drone, causing collisions or malfunctions.

If it is developed as an operating service at an expected cost of 10p per launch, it can provide cost -effective supplementation for traditional missile -based aviation defense systems.

The RF DEW system can defeat public goals up to 1 km and is effective in threats that cannot be interfered with using electronics.

Successful trials come when drone swarms are used more and more in Ukraine's forefront battles. The British defense information estimated last year that Ukraine should defend over 18,000 drones.

As national security acquires the foundation for the change plan, the government is increasing the rate of procurement expenditures for new technologies that consumes at least 10%in 2025-26. The UK will spend 2.5%of GDP to the defense by April 2027, so the defense expenditure is the largest increase after the Cold War.

RT Hon Maria Eagle MP, the Minister of Defense and Industry, said:

This important experiment shows the strengths of British innovation led by our own industries, technology companies and scientific talents.

We continued to strengthen our defense sectors to create an engine to defend the defense of cities and cities by adding more cutting -edge functions to keep the UK in Korea and strong overseas.

The project was provided by Team Hersa through cooperation between defense equipment and support and defense science and technology laboratory. The RF DEW protesters were developed by an industrial consortium led by Thales UK.

Successful experiments included the army defeating two crowds in a single war, and this project saw that more than 100 drones tracked, engaged and defeated them using weapons in all exams.

SGT Mayers, a remotely controlled aviation system operator of 106 Regiment Royal Artillery, was honored to be the first British soldier to break the drone using radiation weapons.

SGT Mayers said:

RF DEW is an interesting concept. We knew that demonstrators were quick and easy to use. If the range and power that can be provided with additional development are improved, this will be a great asset for the hierarchical aviation defense.

National security protection is the basis of the government for government changes, and the development of the RF DEW system can help protect the UK from unidentified drones in security -sensitive areas such as defense bases and can play an important role in preventing confusion at the airport.

RF Dew Development provides a strong future RF Dew function for British troops by cooperating with a variety of industry partners in supporting a global threat by supporting the defense industry strategy in mobilizing the UK defense industry and making the sector an engine for growth in all areas and countries in the UK.

Thales, which led the development of the RF Dew protesters, hires about 100 highly skilled engineering and manufacturing staff in North Ireland, with 30-35 skilled supply networks on ESSEX's Chelmsford and contributes directly to the development of weapons protesters.

NIGEL MACVEAN, the MD of THALES Integrated Airspace Protection Systems, said:

Thales is at the forefront of this pioneering technology and is proud to continue to research and develop the sector with the government's partner.

