The UK tests a microwave weapon to disable unmanned air weapons.

The British Department of Defense has successfully implemented a new type of electronic weapons to fight drones that have potentially influenced modern battlefields, including Ukraine.

Rapiddestroyer is designed by a consortium led by French defensive company ThaleS, and is at a distance of disabling or frying electronic devices in drones using high -performance wireless frequencies.

The two flocks of eight drones were recently neutralized by weapons in a recent trial, MOD announced on Thursday, which used weapons in all tests to see more than 100 drones tracked, engaged and defeated.

This technology is still in an early stage. RapidDestroyer is transported on the back of the flat bed truck and requires a large amount of power.

The tactical high -power operating respondents designed by the US Air Force and many private companies are the US in the United States. Another version is Leonidas. Leonidas is designed by Epirus, a US navy technology company and is used in ships.

After the full -scale Ukraine invasion of Russia in 2022, the two army used drones to have a fatal influence on surveillance and placed or used as missiles.

According to Roman Kostenko, chairman of the Defense and Information Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament, drones have caused or supported up to 80 %of combat casualties in the Ukrainian war.

Numerous small and inexpensive drones represent difficult goals of existing measures, and can only fit one object at a time and can be expensive.

The new electromagnetic weapon technology is relatively inexpensive and fires a wide range of energy beams that can remove multiple drones at once. Experts make weapons effectively when they face indiscriminate flocks, but they are not suitable for defending infrastructure such as airports due to indiscriminate characteristics.

High -power microwave system is a very effective tool for potentially large numbers of defense. [drones] Justin Bronk at the Royal United Service Institute in London potentially said the cruise missiles, in a situation where they do not cause more problems than the cone with a wide effect.

In some situations, it appears from the exercise front, which does not worry much about the desert's foundation, dynamic front, or the warships in the sea. Yes. Absolutely increases the counter drone ability, but it's not a solution of one size.

suggestion

The Ukrainian War was a seesaw battle in which the e -war played an important role, and it damaged precise technologies such as the M142 HIMARS missiles supported by the GPS guide, which is a GPS guide. The drone has emerged as a significant battlefield, but must explore the walls of electronic jamming, said a high -ranking British military official.

Its action [vs] He added that the game is a material that blocks the external electric field, such as protecting the circuit from the microwave weapon, such as protecting the circuit.

Ultimately, this technology aims to defend missiles. The US Navy announced in 2026 that it will test high -power microwave weapons known as Project Meteor.

Ian Bott and Bob Haslett

