The UK's Supreme Court says that women's justice is based on biological gender.





The London (AP) Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that women were biologically born on Wednesday that women except transgender people were born in legal justice due to long -term disputes between the feminist group and the Scottish government.

The court should not be regarded as a victory on one side, but some women's organizations who supported the appeals outside the court welcomed the efforts to protect the designated space for women.

Women's rights activists have placards outside the Supreme Court to challenge sex recognition law on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP PHOTO/KIN CHEUNG)

Read more

Susan Smith, co -director of for Women Scotland, said he brought this incident. I hope that the common sense, basic common sense, and the fact that we are in the rabbit hole we are in the rabbit hole where we deny science and deny reality can now return us to reality.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, London Supreme Court admitted. (AP Photo/Frank Automin, File)

The five judges have judged that under the UK's equality law, a trans woman may be excluded from some groups and single sex spaces, such as a dressing room, a homeless shelter, a swimming area and a medical or counseling service provided only to women.

The court said that the ruling did not remove the rights to the transformers who were still protected from discrimination under the British law. But certain protection should only be applied to biological women, not transgender women.

This ruling gives a clear clarity on some of the UK, especially in the United States. Republicans controlled by the Republican Party for the past four years prohibit gender management of minors, and restrict public bathrooms that can be used by public bathroom transgender people in the sports competition that matches gender.

AP Audio: UKS TOP Court says that women's definition is based on biological gender and excludes transgender people.

The AP correspondent Charles de Ledesma ruled that the UK Supreme Court ruled that women were biologically born, except for transgender people in legal justice.

After returning to the office in January, President Donald Trump signed an order to define men and women as men and women, trying to drive out transgender members from the military, blocking federal spending on gender care for people under 19 years of age, and blocking sports participation nationwide. His efforts are challenged in court.

The British case comes from the 2018 law passed by the Scottish Council. 50%of Scotland's public institutions should be women. Transgender Women with a gender certificate were included in meeting the quota.

Interpreting sexual interpretation by certified gender will be cut across the definitions of men and women, and thus, the protected characteristics of sex have been cut in a consistent manner, Patrick Hodge summarizes the incident. Create a heterogeneous group.

Women's rights activists have placards outside the Supreme Court to challenge sex recognition law on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP PHOTO/KIN CHEUNG)

The campaign group Scottish Trans was shocked and disappointed by the ruling and said it would weaken the legal protection of transgender people in the 2004 gender recognition law.

Maggigie Chapman, a member of the Green Party's Green Party, said that the ruling was about a big blow to some of the most marginalized people in human rights and our society.

The transformers have been cynically targeted and demonized by politicians and the media, she said. This contributed to the long -standing attacks and attempts to completely erase their existence.

The group that challenged the Scottish government solved a bottle of champagne outside the court and sang, and women's rights are human rights.

The court gave us the right answer. The protected characteristics of gender men and women refer to reality, not documents, said Maya Forthater of group sex problems. In 2022, the Employment Court posted a view of gender online and then lost at work and then judged that it was a victim of discrimination.

The British government said it would welcome the latest ruling to provide women with clarity and confidence.

Single sex spaces are protected by law and will always be protected by the government.

Scotland's anti -autonomous government has accepted the ruling.

We are now the first minister of John Swinney, the first minister of John Swinney, will be involved in the meaning of the judgment.

Women's rights activists have placards outside the Supreme Court to challenge sex recognition law on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP PHOTO/KIN CHEUNG)

Scotland argued that Scottish officials are beyond the power of parliament for women. But Scotland officials have announced a new guideline that they include people with sexual recognition certificates in women's definition.

FWS tried to overthrow it.

Trina Budge said before, if the public committee can form a 50% certificate with 50% of men, but it can still meet the goals of women's representatives, but Trina Budge said before.

This problem was rejected by the court in 2022, but last year, the Supreme Court was granted to file a case.

FWS's lawyer, Aidan Oneill, told the Supreme Court judge that three men and two women should mention biological sexual intercourse as they understand gender as ordinary everyday language according to equality law.

Our position is determined by the body, whether you are a man, a woman, a woman, a boy, and your body until the body is born, in the concept of the uterus. It is an expression of physical reality. It is an immutable biological state.

Women's rights activists congratulate the Supreme Court outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 outside the Supreme Court. (AP PHOTO/KIN CHEUNG)

Womens Rights Group was calculated during the supporter JK Rowling, and he donated tens of thousands of pounds to support the work. Harry Potter has been vocals, claiming that the right to a trans woman should not sacrifice people who are biologically born.

Rowling said she was proud of her special and strong people to the female Scotland activists who had filed the case for several years through the court.

Rowling wrote that he protected the rights of women and girls across the UK when he won X.

Oppositions, including Amnesty, said that the transgender people are except for the human rights law from gender discrimination.

Amnesty briefly submitted the court for worrying about the deterioration of the rights to the transformers of the UK and abroad.

Human rights groups said the blanket policy that banned trans women in single sex services is not a proportional means to achieve legitimate goals.

___

AP Communications writer Kwiyeon Ha in London and Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey have contributed to this story.

