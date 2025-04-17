Iran confirms that the 2nd round of nuclear talks in Iran-St. United States will be in Rome





Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (AP), Iran confirmed on Wednesday that the next series of nuclear talks with the United States this weekend would be held in Rome after a confusion prior to what the negotiations would take place.

The announcement of the Iranian state television came while the president of Irans, Masoud Pezeshkian, officially approved the resignation of one of his vice-presidents who was a key negotiator of Teherans in his 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers.

The leader of the United Nations nuclear guard dog, Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency, also arrived in the Islamic Republic on Wednesday. His talks may include negotiations on access to access that IAEA inspectors can obtain under any proposed agreement.

The announcement of state television said that Oman would once again play the talks on Saturday in Rome. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Omans was an interlocutor between the two parties during the talks last weekend in Muscat, the capital of the sultanates.

The officials initially identified Rome on Monday as welcoming negotiations, only for Iran to insist early on Tuesday that they would return to Oman. Until now, US officials have not publicly said where the talks would take place on Tuesday, while Trump called Omans Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, while the sovereign was traveling in the Netherlands.

The challenges of negotiations could not be higher for the two nations approaching half a century of enmity. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to trigger air strikes targeting Irans nuclear program if an agreement is not concluded. Iranian officials are increasingly warning that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stock of uranium enriched at levels close to the quality of weapons.

Pezeshkian praises the former vice-president while recognizing his resignation

The former vice-president, Mohammad Javad Zarif, was a key supporter of Pezeshkian in his elections last year, but aroused criticism from hardliners within the Shiite Irans theocracy, who has long alleged that Zarif has done too much in the negotiations.

In March, Zarif submitted his resignation to Pezeshkian. However, the president did not immediately respond to the letter. Zarif used resignation announcements in the past in his lever -effect political career, including in a dispute last year concerning the composition of the Pezeshkians cabinet. The president had rejected this resignation.

But at the end of Tuesday, a declaration of the presidency said that Pezeshkian wrote in Zarif a letter praising him but accepting his resignation.

Pezeshkian stressed that because of certain questions, his administration can no longer benefit from the precious knowledge and expertise of Zarifs, said a declaration of the presidency.

The president in a decree appointed Mohsen Ismaili, 59, being his new vice-president of strategic affairs. In the Irans political system, the president has several vice-presidents. Ismaili is known as a political and legal political expert.

Grosi visit comes as Iran has limited access to IAEA

Grossi arrived in Tehran for meetings with Pezeshkian and others. He met Wednesday evening with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Abbas Araghchi, writing on the social platform X after the meeting: cooperation with (AIEA) is essential to provide credible insurance on the peaceful nature of the Irans nuclear program at a time when diplomacy is necessary for any urgency.

The IRNA news agency of the IRNA state has described Araghchi as a gross briefing in the first round of talks with the United States, while also exhorting the IAEA to adopt a clear and transparent position concerning threats against peaceful nuclear installations of Irans. Israel and the United States have threatened to attack Irans' nuclear sites if an agreement cannot be concluded to limit the Teherans program.

While the variety of spoilers is gathered to derail the current negotiations, we need a director general of peace, Araghchi wrote on X. Our predisposition is to trust Grosi in the mission to keep the agency from politics and politicization, and to keep the focus on its technical mandate.

Since nuclear transactions collapsed in 2018 with Trumps a unilateral withdrawal from the United States from the agreement, Iran has abandoned all the limits of its program and enriches uranium up to 60% purity near the levels of quality of arms of 90%.

Surveillance cameras installed by the IAEA have been disrupted, while Iran has prohibited some of the most experienced inspectors in Agencys based in Vienna. Iranian officials have also increasingly threatened to continue atomic weapons, which the West and the AIEA have been worried for years since Tehran abandoned a weapon program organized in 2003.

Any possible agreement between Iran and the United States should probably rely on the expertise of the IAEAS to ensure compliance in Teherans. And despite the tensions between Iran and the agency, its access was not completely revoked.

Questions by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans

Meanwhile, Araghchi warned the United States on Wednesday to take contradictory positions in talks.

This probably refers to the comments of the American envoy in the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who initially suggested that an agreement could see Iran returning to an enrichment of 3.67% uranium as in the 2015 agreement concluded by the Obama administration. Witkoff then followed to say that an agreement with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump agreement.

Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and armament program, it has written on X. It is imperative for the world that we create a difficult and fair affair that will continue, and this is what President Trump asked me to do.

Araghchi warned America to take contradictory and opposite positions in talks.

What is certain is that enrichment by Irans (program) is a real and accepted affair, he said. We are ready to strengthen trust and respond to all potential concerns, but the main question of enrichment itself is not negotiable.

___

Karimi reported to Tehran, Iran. The writer Associated Press Amir Vahdat in Tehran contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/iran-us-nuclear-talks-iaea-zarif-tehran-c3a8afc699c670300b9521f1e2019ef7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos