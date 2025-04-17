Openai and Softbank weighing UK investment for the Stargate AI project





STARGATE, a $ 50 billion US data center project led by Openai and Softbank, is investing in the future for the UK overseas to build a global infrastructure necessary to support a powerful AI model.

According to three people who are close to this problem, the United Kingdom has emerged as one of the best choices for investments in investment in investments in the recent AI industry by the Keir Starmers government.

Nearly three months after the release of Stargate by US President Donald Trump, he praised him as a declaration of trust in the United States.

The famous venture charged with a huge infrastructure project to increase the US AI industry has spent $ 100 billion in the AI ​​infrastructure project and is increasing to $ 500 billion over the next four years. We have built a data center in Texas Avilin and are looking at the options in 16 states in the United States.

According to a person with a knowledge of the plan, this project will initially be based in the United States based on ventures that focus on getting shovels in Korea. Although it focuses on the US infrastructure, the investment in the UK has been considered part of the future international expansion when the project is successfully proven.

We added that one person who participated in this project was attractive candidates for Germany and France.

The British government's plan to strengthen the electricity access to the data center has raised the attention of the project, according to a person involved in Stargates expenditure.

Openai says the UK is one of the most important markets outside the United States. Stargate will initially offer $ 3 billion startups, according to a person who is used to this problem.

Openai and Softbank stated in the joint statement: As announced in January, Stargate is doing its best to invest up to $ 50 billion to build AI infrastructure in the United States for the next four years.

Earlier this month, energy companies and large corporations met with British ministers as members of the government. This aims to allow the UK to provide services to hungry AI sectors. Many developers and manufacturers have complained about the long atmosphere to connect the electrical grid and the high electricity price.

Over the last few months, Openai has lobbyed the European government to ease regulations and invest in data center infrastructure. Last Wednesday, the European Commission announced plans to invest more in the AI ​​data center and simplify the rules on the AI ​​law.

Stargate is still in the process of raising $ 10 billion initially to invest in data centers. Softbank, a Project Financial Lead, is expected to spend millions of dollars in a mix of debt and capital. We are also discussing with private insurers, private equity groups and large -scale financial service companies.

However, the project is faced with a wide range of ambitions and a wider AI data center industry to face Trump's new tariffs, which interferes with the supply network and imports the various components necessary for the data center.

According to Altana's analysis of global supply chain, 145 %of tariffs on China can mean that US data center developers can increase annual costs of more than $ 11 billion.

Rachel Millard in London

