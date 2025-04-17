North Korea threatens a response to long -range American bombers on South Korea





Seoul, South Korea (AP), North Korea threatened unpertified reprisals on Thursday after the United States stole long-term bombers on South Korea during training with South Korean war planes, which North Korea considers a practice for an attack on it.

The United States has carried out B-1B bombers on Tuesday to train with other American and South Korean fighter planes. The South Korea Ministry of Defense said that the exercise was to show the two countries combined deterrence capacities against the North Korea nuclear program.

The United States and South Korea regularly hold joint military exercises which they describe as a defensive nature. But North Korea considers them as a repetition of invasion and is particularly sensitive to the American mobilization of strategic assets such as long-range bombers, aircraft carriers and nuclear propulsion submarines.

The recent military move in the United States and ROK is an open threat to the security of our state and a serious provocation which increases military tension in the region at a dangerous extreme level, said an unidentified spokesman for the Department of Defense of North Korea in a statement made in the state media.

Rok means the Republic of Korea, South Korea, official name.

The declaration warned that North Korea will dissipate the American aggressive attempt by power to permanently repair the Maligne instability in the region's safety environment.

North Korea often tests missiles in response to the American overflights of B-1B bombers, which is capable of carrying a huge payload of conventional weapons.

In a development that could be more anger in North Korea, South Korea announced Thursday Thursday that it began its large -scale biannual air exercise with American forces from Thursday. The Air Force said that the exercise of the two-week freedom flag would involve 90 aircraft and other air assets in South and the United States

The animosities of the Korean peninsula are raised while North Korea continues arms tests designed to modernize its nuclear arsenal and supports the Russian war against Ukraine by providing weapons and troops.

Since his inauguration, President Donald Trump has boasted his personal ties with Kim on several occasions and has expressed his desire to reach out to the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to relaunch diplomacy.

On March 31, Trump qualified Kim as a very intelligent guy and North Korea a large nuclear nation. Trump said he and Kim had an excellent relationship and that there is communication, although there are no known public negotiations and that North Korea has not publicly responded to the awareness of Trumps.

