Nvidia says that the United States will limit sales of advanced fleas in ChinaExBulletin





The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, presents new products during an opening session at the Sap Center in San Jose, California, March 18, 2025. Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Togle Legend Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

NVIDIA says the US government is going forward with export controls that will limit China sales of one of its most advanced semiconductive chips used to supply the artificial intelligence system.

In a file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Nvidia said that it expects the controls to cost them approximately $ 5.5 billion due to the inventory of H20 chips and previous sales now covered by new restrictions and that they will not be able to sell.

Earlier this month, NPR had pointed out that the US government had interrupted long-term restrictions on the sale of these advanced chips after the founder of Nvidia attended a $ 1 million dinner in Mar-A-Lago.

The same day as the history of NPR was published, Nvidia's disclosure indicates that the American authorities told them that there would be export controls on the H20, which demand that Nvidia are asking for licenses each time it wishes to sell the chip to China. This week, the American authorities also told the company that the controls would be effective indefinitely.

NVIDIA did not inform the main customers of checks for days, according to Reuters.

The company also announced this week that it would built its first two factories of superordinators in the United States, an investment of $ 500 billion that the White House praised as part of the “relentless prosecution of the president of an American manufacturing renaissance”.

The H20 chip had been the most advanced chip that Chinese customers could still buy from Nvidia, after American orders from 2022 cut other chips that have artificial intelligence applications. NVIDIA specifically designed the H20 to comply with the American export constraints. Analysts point out that the chip is very similar to another Nvidia chip, the H100, which was controlled by export earlier.

The founder and CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, discreetly put pressure on the Trump administration. China was one of the largest markets in the company and has recorded more than $ 17 billion in sales in 2024.

The Commerce Department and Nvidia did not respond to requests for comments at the time of publication.

Nvidia's shares sank up to 7% during negotiations on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/16/nx-s1-5366665/nvidia-china-h20-chips-exports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos